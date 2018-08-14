You are here

South Korea bans driving BMWs under recall due to fires

Johann Ebenbichler, vice president of BMW for quality, talks about the company’s recall of cars in South Korea. (AFP)
Updated 14 August 2018
AP
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea will ban driving recalled BMWs that haven’t received safety checks following dozens of fires the German automaker has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component.
South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday the ban taking effect Wednesday affects about 20,000 vehicles.
Drivers cannot use the cars except for taking them to safety checks.
Nearly 40 fires of BMW vehicles this year are suspected to have been caused by engine problems. BMW last month recalled about 106,000 vehicles of 42 different models.
The ministry says 27,000 recalled cars hadn’t received safety checks as of Monday but it expected a portion of them to be checked before the ban goes into effect.

Topics: economy retail South Korea BMW

