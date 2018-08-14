SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea will ban driving recalled BMWs that haven’t received safety checks following dozens of fires the German automaker has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component.
South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday the ban taking effect Wednesday affects about 20,000 vehicles.
Drivers cannot use the cars except for taking them to safety checks.
Nearly 40 fires of BMW vehicles this year are suspected to have been caused by engine problems. BMW last month recalled about 106,000 vehicles of 42 different models.
The ministry says 27,000 recalled cars hadn’t received safety checks as of Monday but it expected a portion of them to be checked before the ban goes into effect.
South Korea bans driving BMWs under recall due to fires
South Korea bans driving BMWs under recall due to fires
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea will ban driving recalled BMWs that haven’t received safety checks following dozens of fires the German automaker has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component.
Singapore has 1MDB-linked jet, but no Malaysian request for its return
SINGAPORE: Singapore police said on Tuesday an aircraft linked to an investigation into a multi-billion scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB is parked at the city-state’s Seletar Airport.
Singapore authorities had not previously confirmed that the $35-million private jet, which Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said he is seeking to repossess, was in the city.
The aircraft is believed to be owned by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.
Singapore police said they had not received any formal request from Malaysian authorities for the return of the aircraft.