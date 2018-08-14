You are here

Yemeni army inflicts heavy casualties on Houthi militants in Taiz

In a statement on the Yemeni armed forces’ official website, “September 26,” a military official said dozens of militants had been killed or wounded. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 14 August 2018
Arab News
Arab News

  • Yemen's civil war began in September 2014 when the Houthi militia overthrew Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government
  • The Saudi-led Arab coalition backs Yemeni forces on the ground
Updated 14 August 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The Yemeni army launched a surprise attack on Houthi militia positions in Taiz, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
In a statement on the Yemeni armed forces’ official website, “September 26,” a military official said dozens of militants had been killed or wounded.

Child among three killed in Baghdad blast

Updated 14 August 2018
AFP
Child among three killed in Baghdad blast

  • A source from the security services said that a woman and a child were among those killed
  • Authorities did not detail the cause of the blast and said an investigation would be launched
Updated 14 August 2018
AFP
BAGHDAD: Three people were killed Tuesday in an explosion at a market in Baghdad, including a woman and child according to a security source.
The blast struck in the Shiite bastion of Sadr City, a sprawling district where authorities regularly carry out raids close to the busy market to seize illegal weapons.
“Three people were killed and four others injured in an explosion in a covered market near the Mreydi souk in Sadr City,” Baghdad’s military operations command said in a statement.
A source from the security services told AFP that a woman and a child were among those killed.
Authorities did not detail the cause of the blast and said an investigation would be launched.
The Mreydi souk is an important hub for illegal weapons sales and the area has seen years of violence since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
In June, at least 16 people were killed and some 30 injured in an explosion at a house in the area where weapons were stored.
Sadr City is the former bastion of the Mahdi Army, which before being dissolved was blamed by Washington for killing US soldiers and thousands of Sunni Muslims.
The militia was led by Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, whose political alliance triumphed in this year’s parliamentary elections.
Violence has fallen in Iraq and particularly Baghdad, which suffered numerous extremist attacks, since the government declared victory over Daesh in December.
But despite government forces retaking all of Iraq’s towns and cities from Daesh, clandestine extremist cells remain present, analysts say.

