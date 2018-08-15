Saudi Arabian intellectual property authority launches online facility

Research center issues report on Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts

JEDDAH: The Center for Research Intercommunication and Knowledge (CFRIK) has published a report on Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian work in support of refugees and forcefully displaced migrants around the world.

The report includes sections titled “Saudi humanitarian and relief action throughout history,” “Humanitarian aid to Yemen,” “Saudi presence in times of difficulty,” “Humanitarian Aid for Palestine,” “Kingdom’s aid for Lebanon, Syria and Jordan,” “Assistance to Somalia and Burma,” and “King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Center.”

The report refers to a study conducted by the World Bank between 1975 and 2016 which said that Saudi aid is equivalent to 3.7 percent of its GDP, noting that the UN requests that countries donate 0.7 percent of their GDP to humanitarian assistance and relief globally.