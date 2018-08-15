Saudi Arabian intellectual property authority launches online facility

JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has launched an official website and accounts on social networking sites.
The website saip.gov.sa and @saipksa account is in line with the authority’s plan to raise awareness and knowledge about the importance of intellectual property as part of Vision 2030.
The online move will also improve performance according to the latest technical developments and emphasize the authority’s move toward digital transformation.
CEO Dr. Abdula Aiz Al-Swailem said that the new website and accounts will be a reference point for information on work carried out by the authority for individuals, and government and private bodies.
The Kingdom plans to organize, support, sponsor and enforce intellectual property issues in accordance with best international practices through the registration of intellectual property rights and the provision of relevant information, he said.
The website provides a collection of guides and information about intellectual property. It also allows users to access trademark regulations and copyright protection, as well as the patent system and graphic designs of integrated circuits, plant varieties and industrial designs.
Research center issues report on Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts
JEDDAH: The Center for Research Intercommunication and Knowledge (CFRIK) has published a report on Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian work in support of refugees and forcefully displaced migrants around the world.
The report includes sections titled “Saudi humanitarian and relief action throughout history,” “Humanitarian aid to Yemen,” “Saudi presence in times of difficulty,” “Humanitarian Aid for Palestine,” “Kingdom’s aid for Lebanon, Syria and Jordan,” “Assistance to Somalia and Burma,” and “King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Center.”
The report refers to a study conducted by the World Bank between 1975 and 2016 which said that Saudi aid is equivalent to 3.7 percent of its GDP, noting that the UN requests that countries donate 0.7 percent of their GDP to humanitarian assistance and relief globally.