Al Jazeera comes under scrutiny in the US

LONDON: Qatari broadcast network Al Jazeera will be forced to disclose its ownership and the source of its funding under a new law passed in the US.
A clause in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which became law this week, requires foreign media outlets based in the US to reveal their relationship to foreign governments or political parties, and to report on the funding they receive from such “foreign principals.” The information must be submitted within 60 days and thereafter every six months.
The information is submitted to the US Congress and posted on the website of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an independent government agency responsible for regulating the radio, television and telephone industries and all inter-state and international communications via wire, satellite and cable.
The new law is an indication of the growing mistrust with which the US, an ally of Doha, views the news channel because of Qatar’s support for groups which the US designates as terrorist organizations.
Both Republican and Democrat politicians have pressed the US Department of Justice to compel Al Jazeera to be registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) because of the station’s “radical anti-American” content. In March, 19 politicians wrote to Attorney-General Jeff Sessions citing their concerns.
“We find it troubling that the content produced by this network often directly undermines American interests with favorable coverage of US State Department-designated foreign terrorist organizations including Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Jabhat Al-Nusra, Al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria,” they wrote.
The Justice Department defines the purpose of the FARA law as “to inform the American public of the activities of agents working for foreign principals to influence US government officials or the American public with reference to the the domestic or foreign policies of the US.”
The Middle East Forum (MEF) think tank has also lobbied for closer scrutiny of Al Jazeera and welcomed the measure, which President Donald Trump signed into law on Monday.
Though the law applies to foreign media in general, the MEF said it was prompted “primarily from abuses by Al Jazeera,” which was described as “a political project masquerading in the guise of journalism.”
The revelation that, according to the Congressional Directory, Al Jazeera had 175 staff accredited to the US Senate and House of Representatives in 2016 rang alarm bells. In comparison, in the same year, The New York Times had 43 accredited correspondents and the Washington Post had 111.
“That Al Jazeera has more reporters covering Congress than The New York Times and the Washington Post combined hints at something going on beyond journalism,” said MEF director Gregg Roman.
“With more transparency, we will learn more about the Qatari government’s intentions.”
All Al Jazeera videos on YouTube already have to carry a disclaimer stating that the channel is entirely or partly funded by the Qatar government.
Al Jazeera did not respond to requests for a comment, but declared it was “shocked” when the 19 US politicians called for FARA registration and accused them of trying to curtail press freedom.
In a statement released at the time, the network insisted it followed no political agenda and maintained editorial independence “from any governmental institutions, Qatari or otherwise.”
If compelled to register under FARA, Al Jazeera would join China Daily and People’s Daily Overseas Edition (both English-language outlets), the Korean broadcaster KBS, Japanese broadcaster NHK Cosmomedia and — since last November — the pro-Kremlin network RT America, which was previously known as Russia Today.
Did woman detained in Dubai airport offer Botox treatments without license?
- More scandal surrounds the woman arrested in Dubai airport, this time over Botox treatments
- The 44-year-old has a Facebook page advertising Botox treatments
DUBAI: In a scandal that captured the world’s imagination – quite literally in the case of some press – the Swedish dentist deported from the UAE for taking photos of an airport immigration officer, now stands accused of offering cosmetic procedures without the correct paperwork from Dubai authorities.
Ellie Holman, 44, hit the headlines when she was arrested at passport control in Dubai airport – she claimed she was detained because she had drunk a glass of wine on an Emirates flight – but it was later revealed she had been abusive towards an immigration officer and took his photograph.
Now it has been revealed that during previous visits to Dubai, Holman had advertised Botox injections – as well as other procedures – according to her own social media posts – UAE daily The National reported.
According to the newspaper, Holman runs a clinic in Sevenoaks, Kent, under the name Dr Ellie Holman Aesthetics.
Her advertising states that the clinic offers “botox and filler treatments,” adding that Holman is a “qualified dental surgeon” with more than “13 years experience in aesthetic medicine.”
And on a Facebook page for her practice, there are various mentions of procedures carried out in Dubai - some of the posts include the hashtag “dubaiclinicstories.”
In one post from May 26, 2017, highlighted by the report, are the words “Dubai we are coming for you.”
The post also included a series of hashtags including “dubaiclinic” and “drellieholmandubai.”
Since her arrest there have been a number of posts on a Facebook group for British expats, including one claiming she had been “operating ... in Dubai for years.”
According to The National, Holman appears not to have the necessary registration to work as a medical professional in the UAE.
Under Dubai Health Authority regulations, it is stated that the only people allowed to carry out “fillers and botulinum toxin injections [botox]” are DHA registered medical consultants and specialist physicians.
Otherwise, it adds, “non-surgical cosmetic services will be provided in DHA-licensed facilities.”
But according to the report Holman is not listed in the online directory of the DHA.
Holman’s, possibly unintended, rise to stardom happened following her arrest at Dubai airport.
She claimed it was because she drank a complimentary glass of wine on an Emirates flight and that she feared for her safety when she was locked up in a Dubai jail.
The British press leapt on the story, eager for an opportunity to once again slam Dubai, but the UAE government revealed in a statement what had really happened.
It turned out that Iranian-born mother-of-three, Holman, had attempted to enter the UAE on her expired Swedish passport, before than trying to use her Iranian passport without a visa.
When she was told of the costs and time it would involve she responded “angrily.”
A statement issued by the Dubai attorney explained: “Ms. Holman refused angrily due to the additional payment fees the process would require, and proceeded to verbally insult the immigration officer and take photos of the officer via her phone,” a statement from Al-Humaidan said.
Holman has denied she was abusive and says she was detained for days.