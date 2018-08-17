Saudi Arabia pledges $100m to help ‘stabilize’ Syria’s northeast

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has contributed $100 million to help reconstruct areas of north-eastern Syria formerly held by Daesh.

The Kingdom said the contribution would go toward a campaign by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS to “stabilize” the former Daesh bastion and help ensure the militants cannot re-emerge as a threat.

The United States, which leads the coalition, expressed its thanks and appreciation to Riyadh.

“This significant contribution is critical to stabilization and early recovery efforts,” a State Department spokeswoman said. “Saudi Arabia has been a leading partner in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS from the outset.”

US applauds today’s announcement by #SaudiArabia of its contribution of $100 million for ongoing, @Coalition-supported stabilization efforts in areas liberated from ISIS in #Syria. This contribution is critical to stabilization & early recovery efforts. https://t.co/TPJ2Zx5HJl — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) August 17, 2018

The funds are the biggest single financial contribution yet for reconstruction efforts in areas formerly controlled by the extremists.

The money would “save lives, help facilitate the return of displaced Syrians, and help ensure that Daesh cannot reemerge to threaten Syria, its neighbors, or plan attacks against the international community,” the Saudi Embassy in Washington said.

The contribution aims to support “stabilization projects” and “will play a critical role in the coalition’s efforts to revitalize communities, such as Raqqa, that have been devastated by Daesh terrorists.”

The statement said the money showed Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to serve as a stabilizing force in the region.

The funds, part of a pledge made by Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir last month, will go towards projects to restore essential services in the areas of health, agriculture, electricity, water, education, and transportation.

Press Release: #KSA contributes $100 million for Syria’s stabilization efforts to areas liberated from ISIS. KSA has been a leading partner in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. Funds will focus on projects to restore essential services across key areas.https://t.co/7OWSndDsnV — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) August 16, 2018

The United Nations has said reconstruction in Syria would cost at least $250 billion. The Daesh takeover of large areas of territory in Syria and Iraq in 2014 led to huge levels of destruction.

A conference on the reconstruction of Iraq held in Kuwait in February raised $30 billion in funding commitment. Saudi Arabia said at the event it would contribute $1.5 billion in financial and reconstruction support.

Saudi Arabia also hosted the founding conference for the coalition in Jeddah in September 2014, and soon after flew the first air missions to bomb Daesh targets in Syria.