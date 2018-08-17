Saudi Arabia pledges $100m to help ‘stabilize’ Syria’s northeast

You are here

﻿

Aleppo in northeast Syria suffered extensive destruction while occupied by Daesh. (AFP)
Arab News
  • United States, which leads the anti-Daesh coalition, expressed its  thanks for the funds
  • The money will help ensure the militants cannot re-emerge as a threat
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has contributed $100 million to help reconstruct areas of north-eastern Syria formerly held by Daesh.

The Kingdom said the contribution would go toward a campaign by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS to “stabilize” the former Daesh bastion and help ensure the militants cannot re-emerge as a threat.

The United States, which leads the coalition, expressed its  thanks and appreciation to Riyadh.

“This significant contribution is critical to stabilization and early recovery efforts,” a State Department spokeswoman said. “Saudi Arabia has been a leading partner in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS from the outset.”

The funds are the biggest single financial  contribution yet for reconstruction efforts in areas formerly controlled by the extremists.

The money would “save lives, help facilitate the return of displaced Syrians, and help ensure that Daesh cannot reemerge to threaten Syria, its neighbors, or plan attacks against the international community,” the Saudi Embassy in Washington said.

The contribution aims to support “stabilization projects” and “will play a critical role in the coalition’s efforts to revitalize communities, such as Raqqa, that have been devastated by Daesh terrorists.”

The statement said the money showed Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to serve as a stabilizing force in the region.

The funds, part of a pledge made by Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir last month, will go towards projects to restore essential services in the areas of health, agriculture, electricity, water, education, and transportation.

The United Nations has said reconstruction in Syria would cost at least $250 billion. The Daesh takeover of large areas of territory in Syria and Iraq in 2014 led to huge levels of destruction. 

A conference on the reconstruction of Iraq held in Kuwait in February raised $30 billion in funding commitment. Saudi Arabia said at the event it would contribute $1.5 billion in financial and reconstruction support. 

Saudi Arabia also hosted the founding conference for the coalition in Jeddah in September 2014, and soon after flew the first air missions to bomb Daesh targets in Syria.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria Daesh Raqqa ISIL

Egypt’s football fans skeptical of stadium ban pledge

SHERIF EL-TOUNY
  • Crowds banned from stadiums since 2012 Port Said riots killed more than 70 fans
  • Supporters wary of sport minister's claim that stadiums will open to limited numbers in September
SHERIF EL-TOUNY
CAIRO: The government’s decision to lift a six-year ban on fans at domestic matches in Egypt from September is a welcome boost for the country’s football-mad supporters, but many remain skeptical over how it would be implemented.

But previous empty promises from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) to allow fans back into the stands have left the governing body with a shattered reputation, and many are now questioning if there will be any real change.

Domestic matches have been played behind closed doors since the 2012 football tragedy in Port Said, when more than 70 Al-Ahly fans were killed after being confronted by rival Al-Masry supporters after a league match in the coastal city.

The ban was briefly lifted in February 2015 before being re-instated when more than 20 Zamalek supporters died in a stampede after security forces fired tear gas before a league game at Cairo’s Army Defense Stadium.

The sports ministry said up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend league games from September. However, the ministry did not provide any further details amid doubts that attendance could be restricted.

Some chairmen of Egyptian clubs, including Zamalek’s firebrand president Mortada Mansour, suggested that attendance be restricted to registered club members or university students, thus depriving many football enthusiasts from buying tickets and watching their beloved clubs from the stands.

Mansour and several other chairmen said restrictions need to be put in place to avoid crowd trouble. However, many believe such worries are not justified given that Al-Ahly and Zamalek hardcore fan groups, mainly blamed by authorities for past riots, have already been dissolved.

“Why are they panicking? The ultra groups they hate do not exist any more so there is no reason to worry. We should be all given an equal chance to buy tickets for football games,” said Marwan Magdy, a 35-year-old supporter of Cairo giants Al-Ahly.

“If they can’t secure a match with 5,000 fans, how can they expect to make a bid to host the World Cup?” he added, referring to a bold assertion by Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi that Egypt was considering submitting a bid to stage the 2030 World Cup.

Some other mechanisms were implemented in the past but have seen little success, including an online website Al-Ahly launched through which their fans could apply to buy tickets using a card issued by the club. Critics argued it was too complicated.

Growing rivalry

Despite the absence of fans over the past six years, the usual heated rivalry between Egypt’s traditional powers Al-Ahly and Zamalek has grown on social media platforms, with both sides’ fans trading insults before and after every game.

The exchanges are another reason some are worried that lifting the ban could lead to a return of violence.

“Imagine if those who insult each other day and night on the social media come face-to-face. There will be other disasters,” said Karim Sobhy, a 26-year-old fan from Zamalek.

“I really miss the sight of fans cheering on their teams at stadiums, but I’m equally worried over what could happen should rival fans meet again. We don’t want another Port Said.”

Many still believe lifting of the ban was necessary to improve the quality of the game after years of “dull matches.”

“Do you remember when many Egypt players buckled under pressure at the World Cup when we lost all three games? This was partly because they were not used to playing before fans,” said Rady Abdel-Gawad, a die-hard follower of Ismaily, Egypt’s third most successful club.

“The fans will save the future of Egyptian football. The players really need to play in electrifying atmospheres.”

 

Topics: Al-Ahly Egypt Egyptian Premier League Zamalek Port Said

