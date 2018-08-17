You are here

  • Home
  • 1,000 Egyptian pilgrims arrive in Makkah for Hajj
﻿

1,000 Egyptian pilgrims arrive in Makkah for Hajj

Egyptian pilgrims stroll outside the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on August 16, 2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

1,000 Egyptian pilgrims arrive in Makkah for Hajj

  • This Hajj season pilgrims will be able to try out the latest mobile hotel capsules
  • A driver who illegally transports pilgrims into Makkah will be fined SR10,000 ($2,600) for every passenger he is caught transporting
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Tears of joy and complex feelings flowed as 1,000 pilgrims — families of the martyrs and wounded men of the Egyptian army and police — arrived as guests of the King Salman for the Hajj and Umrah Program 2018.
The pilgrims were given roses and Zamzam water as well as the keys to their rooms at their residence in Makkah.
The chairman of the committee of the Egyptian guest pilgrims, Abdul Aziz Nasser Saleh, said that preparations had been carried out as planned under the direct supervision of the Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh.

Topics: HAJJ 2018 Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Center to measure Hajj pilgrims’ satisfaction with government services
0
Saudi Arabia
Defense Ministry backs security efforts for Hajj

Over 800 foreign journalists to cover Hajj

Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
0

Over 800 foreign journalists to cover Hajj

  • Facilities have been provided for 151 media institutions and 27 international networks
  • Six official broadcasts and broadcasts in 10 languages will provide news bulletins and daily programs on Hajj
Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: More than 800 foreign media workers will cover the Hajj rituals, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, Saudi minister of media, has announced.

In addition, facilities have been provided for 151 media institutions and 27 international networks, while six official broadcasts and broadcasts in 10 languages will provide news bulletins and daily programs on Hajj.

Al-Awwad thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the government’s continuing efforts to provide the best services and security for Hajj pilgrims from around the world.

He said Saudi Arabia welcomes all Muslims to perform this religious rite, rejecting attempts to politicize or use Hajj for purposes other than worship.

Al-Awwad made his comments during a briefing on preparations for receiving local and international media representatives to cover the pilgrimage. He said the ministry has equipped seven media centers in Makkah and the holy sites to serve journalists and media personnel from inside and outside the Kingdom.

Sixteen digital channels will work around the clock to cover the Hajj season in six languages.

The ministry last year launched the Communication International Center and its account on Twitter @CICSaudi to enhance relations with the international media and pursue a more open policy to the global audience.

It also began to broadcast information and document data on events, facts and humanitarian works and services in the Kingdom in several languages, primarily English, French and German.

Al-Awwad said the ministry had contributed to the launch of a digital media platform documenting the creative work of government agencies, highlighting their efforts, disseminating the Kingdom’s media message locally and internationally, and presenting the governmental media work under one platform in a professional way.

Topics: HAJJ 2018 #Hajj2018 pillars of Islam Makkah

Related

0
Saudi health ministry organizes blood donation campaign for Hajj pilgrims
0
Saudi Arabia
More than 7,400 employees to provide telecom services during Hajj

Latest updates

Turkey’s lira weakens 5 percent, court rejects US pastor’s appeal
0
Meet the cheese maker with a lot of bottle
0
Over 800 foreign journalists to cover Hajj
0
Saudi health ministry organizes blood donation campaign for Hajj pilgrims
0
One dead as Tunisia security forces arrest migrants
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.