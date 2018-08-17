More than 7,400 employees to provide telecom services during Hajj

JEDDAH: The total number of employees providing ICT services for this year’s Hajj was 7,411, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) data.
The 24/7 services are supervised by the Communications and Information Technology Commission in accordance with authorized service providers.
The number of branch offices of telecom services reached 69 offices in Makkah this year, and the total number of 2G, 3G and 4G cell towers was 15,972, to ensure and extend the coverage of the mobile network in Makkah, Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat and Madinah.
Saudi Arabia shoots down ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militia toward the southern city of Najran.
The attack is the latest in a series of missile launches targeting densely populated residential areas of Saudi Arabia, including Jazan and Najran, close to the border with Yemen.
Saudi-led Arab coalition’s spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that Saudi aerial defense forces intercepted a missile launched by the Iran-backed militia.
Al-Maliki said that the missile targeted Najran and was aimed at civilian populated areas, but the defense forces were able to intercept and destroy the projectile without any casualties.
The spokesperson added that “this hostile action by the Houthi militia proves the Iranian regime’s continued involvement in supporting the rebels with qualitative capabilities in clear and explicit defiance of UN resolution 2216 and 2231 aimed at safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s security and any regional and international threats.”