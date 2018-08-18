Over 800 foreign journalists to cover Hajj

You are here

Muslim pilgrims circle around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Aug. 17, 2018, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. More than 800 journalists from all over the world are accredited to cover the annual Islamic pilgrimage this year. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
  • Facilities have been provided for 151 media institutions and 27 international networks
  • Six official broadcasts and broadcasts in 10 languages will provide news bulletins and daily programs on Hajj
JEDDAH: More than 800 foreign media workers will cover the Hajj rituals, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, Saudi minister of media, has announced.

In addition, facilities have been provided for 151 media institutions and 27 international networks, while six official broadcasts and broadcasts in 10 languages will provide news bulletins and daily programs on Hajj.

Al-Awwad thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the government’s continuing efforts to provide the best services and security for Hajj pilgrims from around the world.

He said Saudi Arabia welcomes all Muslims to perform this religious rite, rejecting attempts to politicize or use Hajj for purposes other than worship.

Al-Awwad made his comments during a briefing on preparations for receiving local and international media representatives to cover the pilgrimage. He said the ministry has equipped seven media centers in Makkah and the holy sites to serve journalists and media personnel from inside and outside the Kingdom.

Sixteen digital channels will work around the clock to cover the Hajj season in six languages.

The ministry last year launched the Communication International Center and its account on Twitter @CICSaudi to enhance relations with the international media and pursue a more open policy to the global audience.

It also began to broadcast information and document data on events, facts and humanitarian works and services in the Kingdom in several languages, primarily English, French and German.

Al-Awwad said the ministry had contributed to the launch of a digital media platform documenting the creative work of government agencies, highlighting their efforts, disseminating the Kingdom’s media message locally and internationally, and presenting the governmental media work under one platform in a professional way.

Saudi Arabia shoots down ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militia toward the southern city of Najran.

The attack is the latest in a series of missile launches targeting densely populated residential areas of Saudi Arabia, including Jazan and Najran, close to the border with Yemen.

Saudi-led Arab coalition’s spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that Saudi aerial defense forces intercepted a missile launched by the Iran-backed militia.

Al-Maliki said that the missile targeted Najran and was aimed at civilian populated areas, but the defense forces were able to intercept and destroy the projectile without any casualties.

The spokesperson added that “this hostile action by the Houthi militia proves the Iranian regime’s continued involvement in supporting the rebels with qualitative capabilities in clear and explicit defiance of UN resolution 2216 and 2231 aimed at safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s security and any regional and international threats.”

