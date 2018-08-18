Saudi Arabia prepares hundreds of mosques for Eid Al-Adha prayer

DUBAI: Nearly 470 mosques have been prepared for the Eid Al-Adha prayer, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Daawah and Guidance in Madinah announced

Sheikh Fahad bin Sulaiman al-Tuwaijri, Director-General of the ministry in Madinah, said that 469 mosques and places of prayer had been equipped, both in Madinah and elsewhere.

The Eid Al-Adha prayer will be at 6:13a.m., state news agency SPA reported.