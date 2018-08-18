You are here

Saudi Arabia prepares hundreds of mosques for Eid Al-Adha prayer

Mosques in and around Madinah have been prepared for the Eid Al-Adha prayer (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia prepares hundreds of mosques for Eid Al-Adha prayer

Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Nearly 470 mosques have been prepared for the Eid Al-Adha prayer, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Daawah and Guidance in Madinah announced

Sheikh Fahad bin Sulaiman al-Tuwaijri,  Director-General of the ministry in Madinah, said that 469 mosques and places of prayer had been equipped, both in Madinah and elsewhere.

The Eid Al-Adha prayer will be at 6:13a.m., state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia shoots down ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists

Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia shoots down ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists

Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militia toward the southern city of Najran.

The attack is the latest in a series of missile launches targeting densely populated residential areas of Saudi Arabia, including Jazan and Najran, close to the border with Yemen.

Saudi-led Arab coalition’s spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that Saudi aerial defense forces intercepted a missile launched by the Iran-backed militia.

Al-Maliki said that the missile targeted Najran and was aimed at civilian populated areas, but the defense forces were able to intercept and destroy the projectile without any casualties.

The spokesperson added that “this hostile action by the Houthi militia proves the Iranian regime’s continued involvement in supporting the rebels with qualitative capabilities in clear and explicit defiance of UN resolution 2216 and 2231 aimed at safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s security and any regional and international threats.”

