PNU, Dell EMC certify first batch of female data scientists

Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) is the largest university for women in the world.
Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU), the largest university for women in the world, has partnered with Dell EMC to train and certify Saudi Arabia’s first batch of female data scientists.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030 to promote a knowledge-based economy, PNU partners with national and international organizations to provide degrees and certificates for Saudi female students and graduates. 

The College of Computer and Information Sciences provides a number of certifications and technical training courses in its curriculum for three bachelor degrees — computer science, information systems and information technology. As a member of Dell EMC’s External Research and Academic Alliance Program, the college has successfully trained and certified 57 female data science and big data analytics students this semester with an additional 103 students certified in cloud infrastructure. 

The university also successfully introduced the VMware Install, Configure and Manage course as an elective training course for senior students. 

Auhood Alfaries, dean of College of Computer and Information Sciences, PNU, said: “Building a comprehensive curriculum to cover the essential knowledge area for the computing disciplines and to equip our students with the skills required for the future workplace is a priority for Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University. We are proud to be a leading university to actively promote the data-skilled taskforce in the Kingdom through the introduction of industry-relevant certifications and trainings. 

“We strive to continually evolve to contribute toward building a knowledge-based economy, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, through strategic academic partnerships such as the Dell EMC External Research and Academic Alliance program which plays a crucial role in effectively developing our students into tomorrow’s workforce.” 

A recent study by Dell Technologies titled “Realizing 2030: A Divided Vision of the Future” highlighted the lack of workforce readiness as the leading barrier in the Middle East to becoming a successful digital business in 2030, further emphasizing the need for skill development among existing employees and future generations. 

Mohammed Amin, senior vice president and regional manager, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Dell EMC, said: “The unrelenting pace of digital transformation in the marketplace is creating new challenges for all of us where organizations as well as individuals are increasingly realizing that investing in workforce readiness and the development of new skills is key to future success and competitive differentiation. 

“We congratulate Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University on this wonderful achievement and look forward to continuing to work with them to advance the technical education of women in the region.”

Marwa Zaghow, senior manager, External Research and Academic Alliance, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Dell EMC, said: “The Dell EMC External Research and Academic Alliance program collaborates with innovative colleges and universities like Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to effectively contribute to the regional priority of developing IT skillsets among the youth and specifically women.”

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance participated as the health care sponsor in the recently concluded Hajj Hackathon in Jeddah. 

The three-day event, which has been declared as the biggest hackathon in the world, was organized by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) and gathered leading developers and programmers to enhance the experience of millions of pilgrims in the Kingdom. 

Bupa Arabia said its strategic partnership in this grand national event is of great significance. Hajj Hackathon brought together thousands of global talents from around the world with a clear objective in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The vision aims at the creation of a vibrant community that enjoys a healthier lifestyle, in addition to increasing the Kingdom’s capacity to welcome more pilgrims so that the holy city can accommodate 6 million Hajj and 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030.

Ali Sheneamar, chief business development officer at Bupa Arabia, said: “We are pleased to be part of the Hajj Hackathon in partnership with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones. We are also keen to support the Kingdom’s drive to motivate Saudi Arabia’s young talents and enrich the Hajj experience using unique innovative solutions. As we look forward to this opportunity, we join hands with the government’s direction for a prosperous pilgrimage journey by setting the foundations for local potential who play a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s current winds of change.”

Bupa Arabia welcomed all participants during the event at its health lounge and ran health checkups involving several medical tests. These included diabetes and blood pressure tests, and diagnostic eye and dental examinations. The company’s staff members were on hand providing valuable guidance and advice on health, diet, and sports, among other topics.

Bupa Arabia also displayed its e-services and digital platforms during the event. Saudi Arabia’s first Hajj Hackathon became the largest ever and entered the Guinness Book of World Records. It brought together 3,000 developers from 50 countries handpicked from among 20,000 applicants. 

