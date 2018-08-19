You are here

  • Home
  • Iran announces new fighter jet
﻿

Iran announces new fighter jet

Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami walks past the missile Fateh-e Mobin, or Bright Conqueror, during inauguration of its production line at an undisclosed location, Iran. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)
Updated 19 August 2018
AFP
0

Iran announces new fighter jet

  • Defense minister dismisses the idea of an “Arab NATO”
  • Minister reveals a new fighter jet “will fly on National Defense Industry Day”
Updated 19 August 2018
AFP
0

TEHRAN: Iran will unveil this week a new jet fighter and upgrade its missile defenses to meet threats from Israel and the US, Tasnim news agency said Sunday quoting the defense minister.
“Our first priority is our missile capability and we must enhance it... given the enemy’s efforts in missile defense,” said Amir Hatami in an interview on television late Saturday, according to Tasnim.
He added that a new fighter jet “will fly on National Defense Industry Day,” which falls on Wednesday.
Hatami said the defense program was motivated by memories of the missile attacks Iran suffered during its eight-year war with Iraq in the 1980s, and by repeated threats from Israel and the United States that “all options are on the table” in dealing with the Islamic republic.
“We have learned in the (Iran-Iraq) war that we cannot rely on anyone but ourselves. We saw that wherever we are not capable, no one will have mercy on us,” he said.
“Our resources are limited and we are committed to establishing security at a minimum cost.
“We upgrade our missiles according to our enemies’ threats and actions, as a deterrent and to give a crushing response to the enemy,” he added.
Hatami added that regional rival Saudi Arabia “has the largest military budget in the world after America and China... while our defense budget is limited.”
“What would any nation with such a situation and past do in our place?” he said.
The defense minister dismissed the idea of an “Arab NATO” — an old concept that has recently resurfaced as Washington tries to push regional countries to accept a greater share of their defense.
“Arab NATO is part of the game of creating discord by the enemy and it’s not worth paying attention to,” said Hatami.
“It is unlikely that America and the Zionist regime (Israel) allow Muslim countries to come together. They know well that the aim of Muslim nations is to destroy the Zionist regime and defend Palestine,” he added.

Topics: Iran Weapons iran sanctions

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iran says no OPEC member can take over its share of oil exports -SHANA
0
Business & Economy
Iran anti-money laundering law faces challenge as deadline looms

US forces to stay in Iraq as long as needed

Updated 19 August 2018
Reuters
0

US forces to stay in Iraq as long as needed

  • US forces will stay in Iraq “as long as needed” to help stabilize regions previously controlled by Daesh
  • Spokesman said they were required to help with the stabilization of the area
Updated 19 August 2018
Reuters
0

ABU DHABI: US forces will stay in Iraq “as long as needed” to help stabilize regions previously controlled by Daesh, a spokesman for the US-led international coalition fighting the militants said on Sunday.
“We’ll keep troops there as long as we think they’re needed ... The main reason, after Daesh is defeated militarily is the stabilization efforts and we still need to be there for that, so that’s one of the reasons we’ll maintain a presence,” Col. Sean Ryan told a news conference in Abu Dhabi.

Topics: Iran United States Daesh

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iraq’s Basra Oil, Chevron agree to implement MOU to develop oil fields
0
Middle-East
Yazidi ‘ex-sex slave’ trapped both in Iraq and in German exile

Latest updates

Weekly Energy Recap: Too early to gauge trade tension fallout on oil markets
0
Baghdad gun shops thrive after Iraqi rethink on arms control
0
Like a Berber: Madonna celebrates 60th birthday in Marrakech
0
Conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative for US
0
Ali Al-Habsi confident of prolonged Al-Hilal success under Jorge Jesus after Super Cup win
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.