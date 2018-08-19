You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian pilgrim who lost loved ones in Al-Rawda attack praises King Salman’s invitation
﻿

Egyptian pilgrim who lost loved ones in Al-Rawda attack praises King Salman’s invitation

Mustafa Hamdan Salama, 64, lost his loved ones during an attack on Al-Rawda mosque on 24 November. (SPA)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

Egyptian pilgrim who lost loved ones in Al-Rawda attack praises King Salman’s invitation

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

MAKKAH: An Egyptian Hajj pilgrim has spoken about how being a guest of King Salman on pilgrimage has helped him cope with the pain of losing three of his sons and his brother in a terrorist attack last year.
Mustafa Hamdan Salama, 64, lost his loved ones during an attack on Al-Rawda mosque on 24 November in Egypt’s North Sinai province, an incident in which 305 people were killed — including 27 children — and 128 were injured.
The attack on worshipers at Al-Rawda mosque is the bloodiest in Egypt’s history.
Salama was invited as part of King Salman’s initiative for families of wounded personnel in the Egyptian army and police to perform the Hajj pilgrimage and Umrah each year.
When asked what the initiative meant to him, Salama said the invitation gave him “feelings of joy and pleasure” about King Salman’s offer to all Muslims and Egyptians in particular.
“It is not surprising from the leader of the Islamic nation, who stands with us at all times,” he added.

Topics: HAJJ 2018 hajj Islam Makkah Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Operation to transport pilgrims to Mina successful: Hajj ministry
0 video
Saudi Arabia
Ever wondered how they clean the floor around the Kaaba during Hajj? Quickly

Operation to transport pilgrims to Mina successful: Hajj ministry

Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Operation to transport pilgrims to Mina successful: Hajj ministry

  • Over 1.89 million Hajjis, arrived in the holy city of Makkah, according to Saudi authorities
  • Most pilgrims will leave the tented city in the morning on Monday
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

MAKKAH: The operation to transport pilgrims from the holy city of Makkah to Mina went successfully, the Hajj ministry said.

Abdulfattah Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, who was coordinating officials at the ministry with the preparation work for the coming days, hoped the rest of the Hajj operations would go smoothly. 

“Transporting pilgrims was done in a very smooth and simple manner,” Mashat told Arab News, “17,000 busses were used to transport pilgrims from Makkah,” he added.

The deputy minister talked of the logistics of getting the pilgrim’s to their tents and the facilities provided to them.

Most pilgrims will leave the tented city in the morning on Monday for an emotional day on and around Jabal Rahma, on Arafat’s great plain.

The ministry has also urged the pilgrims to follow the scheduled provided to them to avoid the dangers caused by overcrowding. 

Over 1.89 million Hajjis, both foreign and domestic, arrived in the holy city of Makkah, according to Saudi authorities.

Topics: HAJJ 2018 Hajj pilgrims Hajj ministry Mina Makkah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and SPA launch awareness messages in 5 languages for Hajj 2018
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2018: More than 2 million pilgrims begin journey of a lifetime
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Lost in translation? Not for Muslim Hajj pilgrims

Latest updates

Holy Sites metro project to transport 350,000 pilgrims this year
0
Court doubles sentence of Israeli policeman who killed Palestinian
0
Egyptian pilgrim who lost loved ones in Al-Rawda attack praises King Salman’s invitation
0
Operation to transport pilgrims to Mina successful: Hajj ministry
0
Afghanistan announces Muslim Eid holiday cease-fire with Taliban
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.