Egyptian pilgrim who lost loved ones in Al-Rawda attack praises King Salman’s invitation

MAKKAH: An Egyptian Hajj pilgrim has spoken about how being a guest of King Salman on pilgrimage has helped him cope with the pain of losing three of his sons and his brother in a terrorist attack last year.
Mustafa Hamdan Salama, 64, lost his loved ones during an attack on Al-Rawda mosque on 24 November in Egypt’s North Sinai province, an incident in which 305 people were killed — including 27 children — and 128 were injured.
The attack on worshipers at Al-Rawda mosque is the bloodiest in Egypt’s history.
Salama was invited as part of King Salman’s initiative for families of wounded personnel in the Egyptian army and police to perform the Hajj pilgrimage and Umrah each year.
When asked what the initiative meant to him, Salama said the invitation gave him “feelings of joy and pleasure” about King Salman’s offer to all Muslims and Egyptians in particular.
“It is not surprising from the leader of the Islamic nation, who stands with us at all times,” he added.
Operation to transport pilgrims to Mina successful: Hajj ministry
- Over 1.89 million Hajjis, arrived in the holy city of Makkah, according to Saudi authorities
- Most pilgrims will leave the tented city in the morning on Monday
MAKKAH: The operation to transport pilgrims from the holy city of Makkah to Mina went successfully, the Hajj ministry said.
Abdulfattah Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, who was coordinating officials at the ministry with the preparation work for the coming days, hoped the rest of the Hajj operations would go smoothly.
“Transporting pilgrims was done in a very smooth and simple manner,” Mashat told Arab News, “17,000 busses were used to transport pilgrims from Makkah,” he added.
The deputy minister talked of the logistics of getting the pilgrim’s to their tents and the facilities provided to them.
Most pilgrims will leave the tented city in the morning on Monday for an emotional day on and around Jabal Rahma, on Arafat’s great plain.
The ministry has also urged the pilgrims to follow the scheduled provided to them to avoid the dangers caused by overcrowding.
Over 1.89 million Hajjis, both foreign and domestic, arrived in the holy city of Makkah, according to Saudi authorities.