Process to place the Holy Kaaba's new 'Kiswa' begins for Hajj 2018

JEDDAH: Every year, the old black silk cloth that covers the Kaaba is removed and a new one is draped on the 9th day of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, which falls on Monday Aug 20 this year.
Known in Arabic as the “Kiswa,” the black and gold cloth that is wrapped around the Kaaba gets replaced once a year during the Hajj season.
The move occurs when pilgrims head to Mount Arafat to witness a key ritual during pilgrimage. The older kiswa is removed and replaced with a new one.
On Sunday, a team of technicians are assigned to conduct the task, by lifting the gold- embroidered pieces from the kiswa corners.
This includes lifting the curtain draped over the Kaaba’s door, which is embroidered from pure gold.
It also includes four panels inscribed with Surat Al-Ikhlas [a Qur’anic verse] placed in every corner of the Kaaba and lanterns inscribed with Qur’anic verses hanging in its interior.
The delicate task is carried as per an operational plan to re-adorn the Kaaba with the new kiswa, said Ahmad bin Mohammad Al Masnouri, the head of the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswah.
Hajj ministry urges pilgrims to comply with scheduling programs to avoid crowd disasters
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to abide by crowd-control schedules and rules to avoid dangers that could result in congestion and stampedes.
In a message, the ministry urged “brother and sister pilgrims” to adhere to the scheduling program for performing various rituals.
“Brother Hajj, Sister Hajjah.. The messenger (peace be upon him) said ‘take from me your Manasik’,” read the message, referring to the Arabic word for rituals.
It said on the 8th day of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, which falls on Sunday, pilgrims headed to Mina to perform the rituals of the first day of Hajj, called the day of Tarwiya. It said on this day pilgrims perform the Dhuhr, Asr, Maghreb and Isha prayers shortened but not joined.
The day, which means the day of quenching thirst, comes a day before pilgrims head to Mount Arafat on Monday to mark the main ritual of Hajj.
On the 9th day of Dhu Al-Hijjah, pilgrims stay until sunset in Arafat, then head to Muzdalifah to spend the night, as per Hajj obligations.
Muzadlifda is the area for performing the Jamarat, the symbolic stoning of the devil. Worshippers are also urged to comply with agreed schedules for the stoning ritual.
The Civil defense forces said they have completed their preparations at the Muzdalifa site. They said they set plans for all possible dangers that could encounter pilgrims in the area.