Special services to aid pilgrims with special needs

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques has begun services to aid pilgrims with special needs during this year’s Hajj season. Among these services is a small talking watch for the visually impaired. These watches tell the time and prayer times via audio alerts.
Other services provided by the Presidency’s special needs department are allocated entrances to ease access to prayers. These are gates 63 and 68, which were built during the expansion period of the late King Fahd.
There are also specialized paths for pilgrims with disabilities in mobility and the visually impaired with their own dedicated entrances.
Other provisions include a pen that serves as a Qur’an reader for the visually impaired and elderly, and a service for holding and carrying copies of the Qur’an for those who are unable to hold them.
Another service is the distribution of canes for the blind and visually impaired to help guide their path while walking.
A device that assists in Tayamom (dry ablution) is also available.
The special needs unit will also distribute booklets on how to perform Umrah and Hajj, along with guides who can show guests how to pray and explain important rituals to be performed.
- These guides provide clarification for issues concerning Hajj, Umrah, and the Qur’an in Braille language format
- There are special vehicles for those who need to be transported from the Holy Mosque
Hajj ministry urges pilgrims to comply with scheduling programs to avoid crowd disasters
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to abide by crowd-control schedules and rules to avoid dangers that could result in congestion and stampedes.
In a message, the ministry urged “brother and sister pilgrims” to adhere to the scheduling program for performing various rituals.
“Brother Hajj, Sister Hajjah.. The messenger (peace be upon him) said ‘take from me your Manasik’,” read the message, referring to the Arabic word for rituals.
It said on the 8th day of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, which falls on Sunday, pilgrims headed to Mina to perform the rituals of the first day of Hajj, called the day of Tarwiya. It said on this day pilgrims perform the Dhuhr, Asr, Maghreb and Isha prayers shortened but not joined.
The day, which means the day of quenching thirst, comes a day before pilgrims head to Mount Arafat on Monday to mark the main ritual of Hajj.
On the 9th day of Dhu Al-Hijjah, pilgrims stay until sunset in Arafat, then head to Muzdalifah to spend the night, as per Hajj obligations.
Muzadlifda is the area for performing the Jamarat, the symbolic stoning of the devil. Worshippers are also urged to comply with agreed schedules for the stoning ritual.
The Civil defense forces said they have completed their preparations at the Muzdalifa site. They said they set plans for all possible dangers that could encounter pilgrims in the area.