British charity chief praises improved services for Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH: A team of volunteers from the Council of British Hajjis is working in Saudi Arabia to help and support pilgrims from the UK. In addition to general assistance, they can arrange medical treatment and are offering general health advice.
Rashid Mogradia, the CEO and founder of the council, which is Britain’s national Hajj charity, praised the improvements made by Saudi authorities this year.
“It is an absolute honor once again to be here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to serve the guests of Almighty Allah,” he said. “There have been some significant developments by the Saudi authorities, from air-conditioned tents in Mina to mobile-phone apps, which all helped pilgrims achieve a positive and memorable Hajj experience."
Mogradia said that there had been no problems among the British pilgrims.
“Despite the heavy sandstorm on Sunday night, the stay in Mina and the day of Arafat have gone smoothly, and as pilgrims continue their rituals over the coming days, I would like to wish Muslims in the UK and across the world Eid Mubarak,” he added.
Pakistani-born British MP Yasmin Qureshi, the chairwoman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hajj & Umrah, said that the council is also exploring ways to improve the services offered to pilgrims.
“They will ... be carrying out out field research that will help the cross-party group understand the needs of the pilgrims and any support afforded to British nationals, and how it can be further improved for a memorable Hajj experience. I wish all pilgrims a Hajj Mabroor — an accepted Hajj.”
The council’s team arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14 and will remain there until Aug. 28. Representatives from the British Consulate in Jeddah are also visiting camps hosting British citizens to offer assistance.
FaceOf: Fahad bin Sulaiman Altekhaifi, president of the General Authority for Statistics
Fahad bin Sulaiman Altekhaifi has been the president of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) since his appointment to the post in May 2016.
On Monday GASTAT announced this year’s Hajj statistics, revealing detailed information on the number of pilgrims (which amounted to 2,371,675) performing Hajj this year, their genders, nationalities and whether they arrived through air, land or seaports.
The president conveyed his gratitude to all government and security entities that helped the authority to collect data, and praised the 450 GASTAT researchers who worked to compile the information and deliver it to the public.
He said that the collected data would help facilitate better experiences and easier pilgrimages for future programs, and better services for pilgrims — from social to health, and transportation to security and food.
Altekhaifi received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from King Saud University in 1992, a master’s degree in statistics from Colorado State University in 1996, and his applied statistics and research methodology Ph.D. from the University of Northern Colorado in 2001.
He worked as a manager of a financial program at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh from 1993 to 2005. For two years after that, he was a project director at the EIS department in Zuhair Fayez Partnership Consultants.
In 2007, Altekhaifi was appointed a manager of the research department at the Capital Market Authority, before becoming assistant deputy minister for development in November 2011.
In June 2015, he was the director general of the Central Department of Statistics and Information. He served as the acting president of GASTAT in February 2016, before being appointed president on May 2016.