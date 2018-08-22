Palestinians reject Trump pledge to give them something ‘very good’

RAMALLAH: Palestinian leaders rejected overtures by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday after he said they would get something “very good” in exchange for his country recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Senior Palestinian official Ahmad Al-Tamimi said the US president’s assertion that he had removed Jerusalem from future negotiations was “a continuation of the US policies in favor of Israel.”
Speaking to official Palestinian news agency WAFA, he added that Trump’s push for a Israeli-Palestinian peace deal was impossible without “recognizing east Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.”
The December decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy to the city sparked fury among Palestinians, with the political leadership cutting off ties to the US administration.
Palestinians see the eastern part of the disputed city as the capital of their future state.
The opening of the US embassy on May 14 saw mass protests and clashes on the Gaza border in which at least 63 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire.
Speaking to supporters in the United States on Tuesday, Trump again defended the move, saying he had eased future negotiations.
“If there’s ever going to be peace — remember I said it — with the Palestinians, it was a good thing to have done because we took it off the table, because every time there were peace talks they never got past Jerusalem,” Trump said at a rally in the US state of West Virginia.
“And you know what, in the (future) negotiations Israel will have to pay a higher price because they won a very big thing.”
“Now (Jerusalem’s) off the table, there is nothing to negotiate. But they (the Palestinians) will get something very good because it’s their turn next.”
The move has greatly complicated efforts by Trump’s administration to broker what he has called the “ultimate deal,” as the Palestinians will no longer accept US mediation.
Speaking in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said he hoped the Palestinian leadership would move on from the embassy issue.
“As a dealmaker, as a bargainer, he would expect, you would expect, I would expect that the Palestinians would say ‘ok, great, so we didn’t get that one, now we want something else, and we’ll see how it goes’,” Bolton told journalists as he wrapped up a three-day visit to Israel.
Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, rejected Bolton’s comments and said east Jerusalem must be the capital of a Palestinian state.
“The words of Bolton are nonsense and don’t correspond to reality,” Erekat said in a statement.
“You cannot talk about peace without Jerusalem being the capital of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the 1967 borders.”
Palestinians reject Trump pledge to give them something ‘very good’
Palestinians reject Trump pledge to give them something ‘very good’
- A senior Palestinian official said removing Jerusalem from future negotiations was “a continuation of the US policies in favor of Israel”
- Palestinians see the eastern part of the disputed city as the capital of their future state
RAMALLAH: Palestinian leaders rejected overtures by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday after he said they would get something “very good” in exchange for his country recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
US, UK, France pledge to act against new Syria chemical attacks
- The 2012 US-Russia agreement required Syria to join the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and declare all its chemical weapons and precursors
- The US, UK and France also expressed grave concern at reports of a Syrian government military offensive against civilians
UNITED NATIONS: The US, Britain and France vowed on the fifth anniversary of a chemical weapons attack that they blame on the Syrian government to take action as they have in the past against any further attacks by Bashar Assad’s regime.
A joint statement issued late on Tuesday called the Aug. 21, 2012 sarin nerve gas attack that killed hundreds of people in the Ghouta suburb of Damascus “horrific.” The use of sarin led to a US-Russian agreement to eliminate Assad’s chemical weapons, which averted US military strikes against Syria.
Since then, the three Western powers have accused Syria of resorting to the use of chemical weapons during military offensives in Khan Sheikhoun, Ltamenah, Saraqeb and Douma. Following the suspected chemical attack in Douma in April, the US, UK, and France launched punitive military strikes in Syria.
“As we have demonstrated, we will respond appropriately to any further use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime, which has had such devastating humanitarian consequences for the Syrian population,” the statement said.
The three governments implored Assad’s supporters “to recognize that the unchecked use of chemical weapons by any state presents an unacceptable security threat to all states.”
The US, UK and France also expressed grave concern at reports of a Syrian government military offensive against civilians, schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in the northern province of Idlib, the last major rebel-held bastion, and underlined “our concern at the potential for further — and illegal — use of chemical weapons.”
“We remain resolved to act if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons again,” the Western allies warned.
The 2012 US-Russia agreement required Syria to join the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and declare all its chemical weapons and precursors.
Assad said in an interview in June with Russia’s state-controlled NTV television channel that his government got rid of all its chemical weapons in 2013 and that allegations of their use are a pretext for invasion by other countries.
But there is growing frustration at Damascus’ failure to satisfactorily answer all outstanding questions from the OPCW about its declaration.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a letter transmitting the latest OPCW report to the Security Council that all open issues in the declaration must be resolved, and he strongly encouraged the Syrian government to do so.
The US, UK, and France welcomed the June 27 decision by OPCW member nations to take over the responsibility for determining blame for chemical attacks, saying this “will help ensure that the perpetrators of chemical weapons use in Syria cannot escape identification.”
The Security Council established a joint UN-OPCW investigative team in August 2015 to determine responsibility for chemical attacks in Syria.
The so-called Joint Investigative Mechanism, known as JIM, accused Syria of using chlorine gas in at least two attacks in 2014 and 2015 and the nerve agent sarin in an aerial attack on Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 that killed about 100 people and affected about 200 others. The Khan Sheikhoun attack led to a US airstrike on a Syrian
airfield.
The JIM also accused the Daesh group of using mustard gas twice in 2015 and 2016.
Russia, a close ally of the Assad government, vetoed a Western-backed resolution last November that would have renewed the JIM mandate, leaving no way to determine accountability for chemical attacks in Syria.
A Western-led campaign that included the US, UK and France succeeded in expanding the OPCW’s investigations, which were limited to determining if chemical weapons were used in Syria, so that it can now determine responsibility for attacks as well.