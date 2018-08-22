US Olympic fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad expresses her delight at performing Hajj

You are here

﻿

The fencing star Ibtihaj Muhammad received warm messages after posting an image of herself performing Hajj. (Photo courtesy: @IbtihajMuhammad)
0

JEDDAH: The Olympic medalist and fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad has expressed her delight at performing Hajj.
The female athlete first became a sensation as the first Muslim American to represent the US in the Olympics while wearing a hijab.
The 32-year-old was trending on Twitter on Wednesday after posting a photo in front of the Kaaba, saying: “Words can’t express the happiness I have in my heart right now having the opportunity to spend this holiday in Makkah. May the efforts of the hujjaj be accepted and I hope Allah invites you to Hajj soon. Eid Mubarak.”
Muslims expressed their well-wishes toward her fulfillment. @Omayak said: “Eid Mubarak sister. May Allah accept your Hajj and grant all your prayers.”
Some were embarking pilgrims who were wondering about Hajj services in Saudi. @AHGhanmy said: “How do you see the services that KSA provide in Hajj, please tell us.”


Others were pilgrims themselves, hoping to meet the champion like @UmarBarkum: “Masha Allah may God accept our prayers. I’m your fan from Nigeria. I’m also at Mina performing Hajj right now. I would like to greet you, if possible.”
Fans from across the world communicated with her, sending their love. @Mani_Maken: “Love and greetings for you and your entire family from all way to Pakistan.”

Topics: HAJJ 2018 Saudi Arabia fencing

Muslims from across the world are gathering in Makkah in Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam. (SPA)
Behind the Saudi security uniform … a kind word and a helping hand

  • Medical teams were especially vigilant, with 9,000 pilgrims receiving emergency aid from Mina hospital in just four days
MINA: Their mission is the safety and security of every pilgrim — but safety and security take many forms. Which is why the Saudi security forces on duty at the Hajj this year could be seen carrying out a raft of tasks, from helping the disabled, pushing wheelchairs and providing directions to anyone who was lost, to comforting children and spraying cool water over pilgrims’ heads as temperatures soared past 40 C. And as if that weren’t enough, they also oversaw the birth of nine babies.
Mohammed Al-Shaidi, from Hafar Al-Batin, who is with the emergency services, told Arab News it was a privilege to assist guests during their pilgrimage.
Another worker, Khalid Al-Majrashi, said that his 70-strong team of volunteers had come from Gazan to help the pilgrims.
Jameela, a pilgrim from Indonesia who was performing the ritual with her family, was thankful for the help of the special emergency forces as they helped to transport her mother via wheelchair to the first-aid center in Mina after she twisted her ankle.
Owais, from Pakistan, said there was nothing better for fighting off the heat than to be sprayed by water while walking among thousands of pilgrims during a hot August day performing his Hajj ritual. “I am truly thankful for all the efforts that I have witnessed by all the service men and women from the Kingdom,” he said.
Nabeela, from Senegal, said she had heard about the services provided during Hajj, but had never realized how many men, women and facilities were provided. “When you come to Makkah you fully appreciate what Saudi Arabia does for Muslims around the world,” she said. Bilal, 32, from England, who was performing his second Hajj, said he was very impressed at the expansion of Makkah. “The last time I was here, I was 15 years old and came with my family; to me, Makkah and the holy sites seem like a new and different place.”

Topics: HAJJ 2018 Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah

