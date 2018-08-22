US Olympic fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad expresses her delight at performing Hajj

JEDDAH: The Olympic medalist and fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad has expressed her delight at performing Hajj.
The female athlete first became a sensation as the first Muslim American to represent the US in the Olympics while wearing a hijab.
The 32-year-old was trending on Twitter on Wednesday after posting a photo in front of the Kaaba, saying: “Words can’t express the happiness I have in my heart right now having the opportunity to spend this holiday in Makkah. May the efforts of the hujjaj be accepted and I hope Allah invites you to Hajj soon. Eid Mubarak.”
Muslims expressed their well-wishes toward her fulfillment. @Omayak said: “Eid Mubarak sister. May Allah accept your Hajj and grant all your prayers.”
Some were embarking pilgrims who were wondering about Hajj services in Saudi. @AHGhanmy said: “How do you see the services that KSA provide in Hajj, please tell us.”
Words can’t express the happiness I have in my heart right now having the opportunity to spend this holiday in Makkah. May the efforts of the hujjaj be accepted and I hope Allah invites you to Hajj soon! EID MUBARAK #eidmubarak #hajj pic.twitter.com/EEFa0r7vgf— Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) August 21, 2018
Others were pilgrims themselves, hoping to meet the champion like @UmarBarkum: “Masha Allah may God accept our prayers. I’m your fan from Nigeria. I’m also at Mina performing Hajj right now. I would like to greet you, if possible.”
Fans from across the world communicated with her, sending their love. @Mani_Maken: “Love and greetings for you and your entire family from all way to Pakistan.”