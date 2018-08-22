Al-Ula governor launches new initiatives for local community to develop region

JEDDAH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, governor of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula, launched on Wednesday a program of initiatives that will put the local community at the heart of the preservation and development of the region.

The five initiatives come after the prince met with members of the Al-Ula community as part of his vision for developing the region with its inhabitants in mind.

The region, roughly the size of Belgium, is home to a number of archaeological treasures and ancient cities — some dating back 4,000 years — and is Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site.

------

READ MORE

New drive to showcase the treasures of Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of Al-Ula

Saudi Arabia looks to the future — by stepping 5,000 years into the past

Saudi heritage workers to be trained in France

------

A statement issued by the Royal commission said: “RCU is committed to developing an inclusive economy with the local community, which prioritizes the provision of educational and business opportunities to Al-Ula’s inhabitants in advance of opening the site to greater numbers of domestic and international visitors.”

The new initiatives include a scholarship program for local students, the creation of a community council, a community heritage action program which will provide 2,500 part-time opportunities, expansion of connectivity and telecommunication in the region and the establishment of a disability rehabilitation and support center.