You are here

  • Home
  • Top Trump aide turns the screw on Tehran
﻿

Top Trump aide turns the screw on Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a ceremony for Defense Industry Day in Tehran on August 21, 2018. (Official President.ir Website/Handout via REUTERS)
Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
0

Top Trump aide turns the screw on Tehran

  • Regime must curb regional meddling or pay the price, security adviser Bolton says
  • European powers have been scrambling to ensure Iran secures enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal
Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A top aide to the US president launched a withering attack on Iran on Wednesday, ramping up the diplomatic pressure already applied by Donald Trump.

Sanctions are devastating the economy, public opinion is turning against the regime and Iranian forces need to leave Syria, National Security Adviser John Bolton said. “Regime change in Iran is not American policy, but what we want is massive change in the regime’s behavior,” said Bolton, who before taking office advocated regime change in Iran.

Bolton said he believed Trump’s decision in May to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, followed by the reimposition of sanctions, was having a stronger effect than expected on pressuring Tehran.

The nuclear deal had allowed Tehran to finance militant activity in the region after the lifting of sanctions. The return of US sanctions was having a strong effect on Iran’s economy and popular opinion, Bolton said on a visit to Israel.

US sanctions reimposed this month targeted Iran’s car industry, trade in gold and other precious metals, and purchases of US dollars crucial to international financing and investment and trade relations. Farther-reaching sanctions are to follow in November on Iran’s banking sector and oil exports. “By bringing the hammer down again of reimposing American sanctions, we’ve seen a profound negative effect on Iran — I think actually more serious than we would have predicted,” Bolton said.

“I think the effects, the economic effects certainly, are even stronger than we anticipated.

“But Iranian activity in the region has continued to be belligerent — what they are doing in Iraq, what they are doing in Syria, what they are doing with Hezbollah in Lebanon, what they are doing in Yemen, what they have threatened to do in the Strait of Hormuz.

“There should not be any doubt that the United States wants this resolved peacefully, but we are fully prepared for any contingency that Iran creates.”

European powers have been scrambling to ensure Iran secures enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal. This has proven difficult, with many European firms keen to avoid financial penalties by the Trump administration.

“We expect that Europeans will see, as businesses all over Europe are seeing, that the choice between doing business with Iran or doing business with the United States is very clear to them,” Bolton said.

“So we will see what plays out in November. But the president has made it very clear — his words — he wants maximum pressure on Iran, maximum pressure, and that is what is going on.”

Topics: Iran Tehran John Bolton

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran says US doesn’t dare to attack Iran
0
Media
Facebook uncovers major Iranian, Russian ‘influence operations’ targeting Middle East

Morocco king pardons 188 people linked to Hirak protests

Morocco's King Mohammed VI. (REUTERS)
Updated 23 August 2018
AFP
0

Morocco king pardons 188 people linked to Hirak protests

  • The social unrest linked to Hirak began in October 2016 after the death of a fisherman and spiralled into a wave of protests demanding more development in the neglected Rif region and railing against corruption and unemployment
Updated 23 August 2018
AFP
0

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned a total of 188 people linked to the “Hirak” protest movement on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the National Council on Human Rights said on Tuesday.
The council initially reported that royal pardons had been granted to 11 activists serving sentences of two to three years in prison for their part in the Al-Hirak Al-Shaabi, or “Popular Movement” whose protests rocked the northern Rif region in 2016-2017.
The other pardons concern people sentenced in connection with the demonstrations in the region, according to the Moroccan press.
It was not immediately possible to get confirmation from the Justice Ministry, which published the list of people granted royal pardons.
The social unrest linked to Hirak began in October 2016 after the death of a fisherman and spiralled into a wave of protests demanding more development in the neglected Rif region and railing against corruption and unemployment.
The pardoned Hirak detainees were immediately released and the rights council has begun coordinating with local authorities in various cities to prepare for their return home, according to a council official.
A Casablanca court on June 26 sentenced 53 Hirak members to prison terms ranging from one year to 20 years. The movement’s leader Nasser Zafzafi, sentenced with three companions to 20 years in prison for threatening the security of the state, was not among those on the pardon list.
Nor was journalist Hamid el Mahdaoui, sentenced to three years for covering the events.
The defendants in the Casablanca trial have appealed and the hearing is scheduled for October.
The 2016 protests began when fisherman Mouhcine Fikri was crushed to death in a rubbish truck, while he was apparently trying to retrieve swordfish seized by authorities as it was caught out of season.
Subsequent unrest in the Rif region focused on social issues as demonstrators demanded jobs and development.
The king also pardoned 522 people for Youth Day on Tuesday which is also the birthday of the monarch, who turned 55.
On Monday, the anniversary of “the revolution of the king and the people,” he had also granted 428 pardons.

Topics: Morocco Rabat

Related

0
Middle-East
Morocco moves toward return of military service
0
Business & Economy
Morocco agrees to accept US poultry

Latest updates

In Syria’s Yarmuk, artists paint amid the ruins
0
‘Divine Intervention’ one of the best Arabic-language films ever made
0
Facebook suspends hundreds of apps over data concerns
0
Rare hurricane warning as Hawaii braces for major storm
0
BuzzFeed reporter in China says ministry has declined to renew her visa
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.