US pastor’s lawyer plans appeal to Turkish constitutional court

ISTANBUL: The lawyer for the American Christian pastor on trial for terrorism charges in Turkey said on Wednesday he planned to appeal to the constitutional court to seek Andrew Brunson’s release after being rejected by a lower court last week.
Brunson is at the center of a row between Turkey and the US, which has exacerbated a crisis in Turkey’s lira and reverberated across global markets.
The evangelical pastor, who has lived in Turkey for two decades, has been detained for 21 months on terrorism charges, which he denies. He is under house arrest.
“Once the upper court’s rejection has been confirmed in writing we will apply to the constitutional court,” lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt said in comments reported by Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper that he confirmed to Reuters.
Once domestic legal avenues are exhausted, if necessary the defense would then apply to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), he said.
“We are hopeful regarding the constitutional court, but if it is rejected there, we will go to the ECHR without hesitation,” he said.
The court in Turkey’s Izmir province which last week rejected the appeal said evidence was still being collected and the pastor posed a flight risk, according to a copy of the court ruling seen by Reuters.
Abdulkadir Selvi, a Hurriyet newspaper columnist close to the government, likened the constitutional court appeal plan to the case of journalist Mehmet Altan, who took a similar course of action and was released in June after being jailed on charges of aiding coup plotters.
Brunson is accused of terrorism charges and aiding the network of a US-based Islamic preacher blamed by Ankara for masterminding a coup attempt in July 2016 against President Tayyip Erdogan.
In an interview with Reuters on Monday, US President Donald Trump said he would give Turkey no concessions in return for the release of Brunson. Ankara has not responded to Trump’s comments.
Trump, who counts evangelical Christians among his core supporters, has become a vocal champion of the pastor’s case.
The Turkish currency has been in freefall since Washington ordered tariffs in retaliation for the detention of Brunson.
Turkey could end its crisis with the US “instantly” by freeing the detained American pastor, US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton said, adding that a Qatari cash infusion would not help Ankara’s economy.
“Look, the Turkish government made a big mistake in not releasing Pastor Brunson,” Bolton told Reuters in an interview.
“Every day that goes by that mistake continues, this crisis could be over instantly if they did the right thing as a NATO ally, part of the West, and release pastor Brunson without condition.”
Asked if the US questioned Turkey’s membership in NATO given the stand-off, Bolton said: “That’s not an issue at the moment. We’re focused on Pastor Brunson and the other Americans that the Turkish government’s holding illegitimately and we expect that to get resolved.”
Qatar this month approved a package of economic projects, including a $15 billion pledge of support, for Turkey.
Bolton was skeptical about the intervention by Qatar.
“Well, I think what they pledged is utterly insufficient to have an impact on Turkey’s economy. It’s certainly not helpful but we’ll actually see what develops from their pledge,” he said.
Morocco king pardons 188 people linked to Hirak protests
- The social unrest linked to Hirak began in October 2016 after the death of a fisherman and spiralled into a wave of protests demanding more development in the neglected Rif region and railing against corruption and unemployment
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned a total of 188 people linked to the “Hirak” protest movement on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the National Council on Human Rights said on Tuesday.
The council initially reported that royal pardons had been granted to 11 activists serving sentences of two to three years in prison for their part in the Al-Hirak Al-Shaabi, or “Popular Movement” whose protests rocked the northern Rif region in 2016-2017.
The other pardons concern people sentenced in connection with the demonstrations in the region, according to the Moroccan press.
It was not immediately possible to get confirmation from the Justice Ministry, which published the list of people granted royal pardons.
The social unrest linked to Hirak began in October 2016 after the death of a fisherman and spiralled into a wave of protests demanding more development in the neglected Rif region and railing against corruption and unemployment.
The pardoned Hirak detainees were immediately released and the rights council has begun coordinating with local authorities in various cities to prepare for their return home, according to a council official.
A Casablanca court on June 26 sentenced 53 Hirak members to prison terms ranging from one year to 20 years. The movement’s leader Nasser Zafzafi, sentenced with three companions to 20 years in prison for threatening the security of the state, was not among those on the pardon list.
Nor was journalist Hamid el Mahdaoui, sentenced to three years for covering the events.
The defendants in the Casablanca trial have appealed and the hearing is scheduled for October.
The 2016 protests began when fisherman Mouhcine Fikri was crushed to death in a rubbish truck, while he was apparently trying to retrieve swordfish seized by authorities as it was caught out of season.
Subsequent unrest in the Rif region focused on social issues as demonstrators demanded jobs and development.
The king also pardoned 522 people for Youth Day on Tuesday which is also the birthday of the monarch, who turned 55.
On Monday, the anniversary of “the revolution of the king and the people,” he had also granted 428 pardons.