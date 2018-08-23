You are here

﻿

Russia hosts Taliban in bid for greater influence in Afghanistan

Afghan Taliban militants walk to celebrate an earlier ceasefire on the second day of Eid on June 18, 2018, in the outskirts of Jalalabad. (AFP file photo )
Updated 15 sec ago
SYED SALAHUDDIN
0

Russia hosts Taliban in bid for greater influence in Afghanistan

  • Taliban delegation to attend Moscow meeting, group’s spokesman confirms
  • Afghan government refused to take part after Washington turned down the Russian offer
Updated 15 sec ago
SYED SALAHUDDIN
0

KABUL: They may be arch rivals but now the Taliban militants and Russia have a common enemy and purpose — to see departure of the US troops from Afghanistan after more than 17 years of war that has spread of extremism and deep mistrust of the presence of American forces.

As part of its effort to revive influence in its former backyard, Moscow plans to hold a regional conference on the Afghan peace process on Sept. 4, a gathering that is highly likely to feature discussion on the fate of American soldiers in the country.

The Taliban has confirmed it will attend the meeting, but Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has refused to participate.

Daesh’s affiliates, despite numerous offensives by Afghan and US troops in recent months, have stepped up their attacks and conducted far more sophisticated strikes in major cities, including northern areas close to the border with Central Asia.

“Any debate held in regional or other countries about Afghanistan, especially about the peace process, needs to be structured under the auspices of the Afghan government. We are not attending,” Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Sibghat Ahmadi told Arab News on Thursday.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Arab News that the Taliban delegation, led by the head of the group’s political office, Sher Mohammad Abas Stanekzai, will attend the meeting to “present the stance of Emirate (Taliban) at the meeting.”

He did not elaborate further, but both the Taliban and Moscow have long been demanding that international forces pull out from Afghanistan, 17 years after the Taliban government was toppled in a US-led invasion.

The Taliban’s participation comes weeks after members of the movement were reported to have met senior US officials to discuss the longest war in US history. The Taliban was also reported to have made official trips to Uzbekistan last week.

This comes as the insurgents make gains on the battlefield in Afghanistan against the Afghan government and separately in their war against Daesh.

The US military has claimed that Russia has worked surreptitiously with the Taliban.

In a BBC interview earlier this year, the American commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John W. Nicholson, accused Moscow of “destabilizing activity” in supplying arms and equipment to Taliban fighters.

Russia responded that the allegations were baseless and blamed the US for the long drawn-out crisis in Afghanistan.

This war of words is bitter reminder of the Cold War era when Afghanistan found itself caught between Moscow and the US as well as regional powers such as Iran, Pakistan and India. 

“Russia, through this meeting, wants to take the initiative of peace talks in Afghanistan in its hands and ... it wants to become active again in this region,” Daud Kalakani, a lawmaker told Arab News.

“The agenda of US military presence will likely be part of the discussions in the upcoming meeting,” he said. “Just like Iran, Moscow also wants to have closer ties with the Taliban.” 

Harris Wadan, journalist and political analyst, said that Kabul had refused to take part in the Moscow summit after Washington’s decision to turn down Russia’s offer, because of its dependency on the US. The influence that the meeting will have is debatable due to the absence of two major stakeholders.

Russia saw Taliban as a threat when the group was in power, but now considers them as a counter-balance to Daesh.

“Moscow sees the Taliban as a greater stakeholder in Afghanistan … having relations with the Taliban, perhaps, puts you in a position to have influence in Afghanistan. Everyone want a piece of the pie,” said Wadan. 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Russia

Related

0
World
Russia says Taliban will attend Afghanistan talks in Moscow
0
World
Afghan forces rescue nearly 150 Taliban hostages

No cow slaughtering in Pakistan’s border district, not under compulsion but respect

Updated 23 August 2018
Naimat Khan
0

No cow slaughtering in Pakistan’s border district, not under compulsion but respect

  • More than 40 percent of Tharparkar districts’ 1.6 million population comprises of Hindus, according to the 2017 census
  • Muslim majority has always taken care of our sentiments so other countries, especially neighboring India, should take a lesson from it, says Hindu trader, Kaldeep Kumar
Updated 23 August 2018
Naimat Khan
0

KARACHI: Tharo Khan, a resident of Islamkot town of Tharparkar, bought a goat for sacrifice on Eidul Adha. This cost him Rs. 18,000 ($146). He could get a share in a cow which would cost him less than Rs. 6,000 ($49) but he opted for goat. The reason is not “affordability” but “respect for the fellow citizens practicing another faith.”

“Sacrifice (slaughtering animal) is a religious obligation which I have to fulfil. However, at the same time I have a social obligation to take care of the sentiments of my Hindu friends, who make up 90 percent of our town,” Khan told Arab News.

While the slaughtering of cows and subsequent lynching of Muslims who are the minority faith in India often makes headlines, in the Pakistani border district of Tharparkar the majority of Muslims opt to not slaughter cows to avoid hurting the feelings of their Hindu fellows.

Tharparkar, situated at the India-Pakistan border, has the lowest Human Development Index of all the districts in Sindh. It has a 1,649,661 population (1.6 million), as per census of 2017. Of these 1.6 million, well over 40 percent are Hindus. 

However, in urban areas, including its headquarter Mithi and Tehsil towns of Diplo, Islamkot, Chachro, Dahli, Nagarparkar and Kaloi, Hindus forms majority of the population. In Islamkot Hindus are more than 90 percent.

“We are faced with drought and have the lowest human development index but we are rich in terms of love, respect and brotherhood,” Kaldeep Kumar, 40, and president of the Islamkot traders’ association, told Arab News.

Kumar on Wednesday visited his Muslim friends to greet them at Eid; he ate sweets and grilled mutton, since his Muslim friends like other Tharis don’t slaughter the cow.

“Hindus of Thar arrange Iftar dinners for the Muslim friends in the fasting month of Ramadan. They (Muslims) attend our religious rituals and festivals,” said Kumar.

“Although not prohibited by law, there is an unannounced ban on the slaughter of cow, which is sacred to Hindus. This ban is however not forced but self-imposed and reflects the centuries-old interfaith harmony,” said Abdul Ghani Bajeer, a local journalist.

“This is not confined to Eid. You can’t find a single of a dozen of meat shops across the district which may be offering cow’s meat to its customers,” Bajeer told Arab News. “In the Muslim weddings, serving food of cow meat is being avoided as many Hindus also attend the wedding ceremonies.”

At Eid, the locals chose to slaughter goats but in some cases if they slaughter a cow, it’s done away from the eyes of Hindu fellow citizens out of respect for their religious feelings. 

Bajeer said that over the past few years, different welfare organizations including Al-Khidmat Foundation, Human Relief Foundation, Darul Uloom Karachi, Al-Mustafa Trust, have started arranging sacrifices for the underprivileged local Muslim communities. “But local volunteers make sure that slaughtering process is being done in closed spaces and the meat doesn’t reach the Hindus,” he said.

Piaro Shawani, the 40-year-old Hindu owner of Café Thar in Mithi, said that Tharparkar is backward in resources but is wealthiest due to its interfaith harmony, brotherhood, respect and love. “In the rainy season, we celebrate the rain related festival together. We also attend each other’s religious festivals,” he said.

Abdul Rehman Otho, the 45-year-old principal of a private school in Diplo town of Thar, said that there is no prohibition on slaughtering cow. “No Hindu can stop us from slaughtering (the cow) but we have inherited this legacy of not hurting the feelings of our fellow Hindus from our forefathers,” Otho told Arab News. “Hindu-Muslim women are even more attached to each other.”

Advocate Faqir Sagir, general secretary of the Mithi Bar Association, said: “This interfaith harmony leads to a tolerant society where the crime rate is low. We have a zero crime ratio.” 

Ghansham Das, the 60-year-old former chairman of Islamkot City union council, said: “If we are not asked by someone about it we even don’t remember about cow slaughtering.”

In our area, people of two different faiths live together but this is a blessing for us not a curse, unlike what we see in many places around the world. “We are not only an example for the rest of our country but for the entire world. We participate in their festivals and they (Muslims) in ours.”

Amar Guriro, who has reported about Thar Desert extensively, said that Thar Desert is a hub of religious coexistence and interfaith harmony. “People of Sindh are emotionally attached to their motherland, language and culture, more than their religion. For Sindhi people, one’s religion or faith is not important but someone who loves their motherland, speaks their language, and practices Sindhi culture is important,” Guriro said.

“The Muslim majority has always taken care of our sentiments so other countries, especially our neighboring India, should take a lesson from it as well,” Kaldeep Kumar said.

Topics: international news latest news headline Pakistan eid al-adha

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan celebrates Eid Al-Adha with prayers of prosperity

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia know only victory will do in crunch handball clash against Iraq at Asian Games
0
Saudi Arabia badminton duo out to learn from defeats at Asian Games
0
Arab coalition: Houthis and Iran continue to threaten international shipping off Yemen
0
Libya refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
0
UN team, approved a year ago, starts work on Daesh crimes in Iraq
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.