More than 166 million stones thrown at the Jamarat in Hajj ritual

Pilgrims participate in the "stoning of the devil" ritual at the Jamarat in Makkah for the third and final day on Aug. 23, 2018. (AN photo)
Pilgrims participate in the "stoning of the devil" ritual at the Jamarat in Makkah for the third and final day on Aug. 23, 2018. (AN photo)
A view of the Jamarat in Makkah, where pilgrims perform the symbolic "stoning of the devil" ritual at the Jamarat in Makkah. (AN photo)
A man participates in the "stoning of the devil" ritual at the Jamarat in Makkah for the third and final day on Aug. 23, 2018. (AN photo)
Mohammed Al-Sulami
  Some 2,371,675 pilgrims performed Hajj this year, according to the General Authority for Statistics
Mohammed Al-Sulami
MINA: As sunset came to Mina on Thursday, the second day of Tashreeq, some 166,017,250 stones had been thrown at the Jamarat during the ritual ‘Stoning of the Devil’ over Eid-Al-Adha and the first two days of Tashreeq. 

Thursday saw “huge numbers of pilgrims” —  around 1.6 million —  stoning the three pillars and performing Tawaaf prayers in the Grand Mosque, according to Col. Tariq Al-Ghabban, director of the Command and Control Center.

The General Authority for Statistics has announced that there are 2,371,675 pilgrims performing Hajj this year — 1,758,722 from outside the Kingdom and 612,953 from inside.

Al-Ghabban said that plans had been put in place to ensure the mosque was able to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims and to safely and quickly guide them to the Jamarat.

Pilgrims who threw stones at the Jamarat on the first and second days of Tashreeq (the days that follow the Eid day) need not repeat the ritual on the third day provided that they leave Mina before sunset.

On the third day of Tahsreeq, the remaining pilgrims will stone the Jamarat before heading to Makkah to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque.

Saudi energy minister says Aramco IPO still on, refutes media reports indicating otherwise

Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
Saudi energy minister says Aramco IPO still on, refutes media reports indicating otherwise

Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: In response to recent media reports about the IPO of Saudi Aramco, H.E. Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of Saudi Aramco issued the following statement dismissing speculation surrounding the cancellation of the IPO as not true.

“The Government remains committed to the IPO of Saudi Aramco at a time of its own choosing when conditions are optimum. This timing will depend on multiple factors, including favorable market conditions, and a downstream acquisition which the Company will pursue in the next few months, as directed by its Board of Directors.

To prepare for the listing of Saudi Aramco, the Government has undertaken a number of major preparatory measures including issuing a new income tax law as it relates to hydrocarbons activities; reissuing a long-term exclusive concession; and appointing a new Board of Directors, amongst other measures to safeguard its interests and those of the company’s future private shareholders.

The company, for its part, has completed its internal program for IPO preparedness. Specifically, it has amended its bylaws; converted to a joint stock company; ensured that its internal segmental financial reporting aligns with potential listing venue requirements; established an investor relations function; and undertaken the first independent certification of its hydrocarbon reserves, all confirming the company’s peerless status in the industry. This is all positive progress on what is a complex process, preparing the company and the Kingdom for what will ultimately be a global landmark market offering of unprecedented quality and scale.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco IPO

