Netanyahu in Baltics in search of European allies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Lithuania on Thursday for a Baltic summit saying he hoped to deepen ties with eastern EU nations as Brussels blasted Israel’s plans for fresh settlements in the West Bank.
Netanyahu, who has Lithuanian roots, was greeted by the Baltic country’s foreign minister at Vilnius airport.
“I want to achieve a balance in the European Union’s not always friendly relations with Israel in order to maintain fairer relations,” Netanyahu said before boarding his plane for the first-ever visit by an Israeli premier to Lithuania.
“I am doing it through contacts with blocs of European Union countries, eastern European countries, and now with Baltic countries and other countries, of course.”
But EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said the bloc was “strongly opposed” to Israel’s “illegal” settlement policy, calling it “an obstacle to peace.”
The planned settlements “would further jeopardize the prospect of a contiguous and viable future Palestinian state,” she added in a statement on Thursday.
Netanyahu will meet the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia together in Vilnius during his visit which is set to last until Sunday.
Lithuania has traditionally been one of Israel’s better friends in the EU.
The Baltic nation was behind Netanyahu’s invitation to meet with EU foreign ministers in Brussels last December, irking some EU officials.
“Lithuania and the other Baltic states are probably regarded by Netanyahu as voices that could play the role of Israel’s advocates inside the EU,” said Vilnius University professor Ramunas Vilpisauskas.
Netanyahu has regularly sought sympathetic ears within the EU, particularly among countries that can serve as a counterweight to the critical treatment Israel often receives from western European nations over its policies in the Palestinian territories it occupies.
Netanyahu has also been eager to convince European countries to exert more pressure on Iran after the United States pulled out of the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed sanctions — something Israel had advocated.
The EU was one of the signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which it has sought to salvage after the US withdrawal.
The European countries say the deal is working as intended, keeping Israel’s arch-enemy Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons for now.
Lithuania in turn is seeking to expand defense cooperation, notably in cybersecurity, and wants Israel to take a tougher stance toward Russia, which the Baltic states see as their greatest security threat.
“We need to better understand each other’s security challenges because security is indivisible,” said Deividas Matulionis, an adviser to the Lithuanian prime minister.
US urged to respect Turkey’s judicial independence
- A US court this year sentenced one of its executives to 32 months in prison for involvement in a scheme to avoid Iran sanctions
- The Trump administration has ... established that it intends to use trade, tariffs and sanctions to start a global trade war”
ANKARA: The spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed what he said was the US disregard for Turkey’s legal process, adding Washington had made arbitrary comments and demands in the case of a detained pastor.
In a statement to Reuters, Ibrahim Kalin called on the US to respect Turkey’s judicial independence, one of Ankara’s most pointed responses yet to criticism over its detention of evangelical Christian pastor Andrew Brunson.
“There is rule of law in Turkey and the Andrew Brunson case is a legal issue. There is an ongoing legal process related to this individual,” Kalin said.
“It goes without saying that we find unacceptable the disregard of the legal process by the United States, which has been making certain demands.”
His comments came after President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton earlier said that Turkey made a “big mistake” in not releasing Brunson.
Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for two decades, has been detained for 21 months on terrorism charges, which he denies, and is now under house arrest.
Trump, who counts evangelical Christians among his core supporters, has become a vocal champion of the pastor’s case, making him an unwitting flashpoint in the tension between two NATO allies. “Every day that goes by that mistake continues, this crisis could be over instantly if they did the right thing as a NATO ally, part of the West, and release (him) ... without condition,” Bolton said. Kalin, dismissed those statement as “arbitrary” comments and demands. He also hit back against the US over an investigation into state-owned lender Halkbank for potential Iran-sanctions busting. Turkey wants the US Treasury to halt the investigation. Halkbank has said all of its transactions were legal. A US court this year sentenced one of its executives to 32 months in prison for involvement in a scheme to avoid Iran sanctions.
“It is unacceptable that certain baseless and false allegations are made against Halkbank to weaken this public bank,” Kalin said.
“It seems that the purpose of those steps is to discredit respectable institutions and persons, and to punish them unjustly rather than discover the truth.”
‘Big mistake’
Economists said Turkey had still to convince investors it was ready to take measures needed to shore up its economy.
“The problems of Turkey are not fixed,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. “There is not one single structural solution or reform that has been advanced or detailed by the local authorities.”
Maggio added that lira volatility had increased due to thin trading volumes as Turkish markets are closed all week for Eid Al-Adha.
Kalin said that comments by Bolton showed the US was targeting Turkey’s economy.
Bolton was also skeptical about $15 billion of investment support from Qatar, saying it was “utterly insufficient to have an impact on Turkey’s economy.”
“(Bolton’s) statement is proof that the Trump administration is targeting a NATO ally as part of an economic war,” Kalin said.
“The Trump administration has ... established that it intends to use trade, tariffs and sanctions to start a global trade war.”
Until Kalin’s statement, Turkish officials had been silent about comments on Turkey this week by Trump and Bolton.
Trump told Reuters on Monday he would make no concessions to Ankara in return for Brunson’s release.