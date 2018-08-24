MOSCOW: Turkey’s foreign minister said on Friday it would be disastrous to seek a military solution in the northern Syrian region of Idlib, a rebel-held enclave which the Syrian government says it aims to recapture.
Idlib is a refuge for civilians and rebels displaced from other areas of Syria as well as for powerful militant forces. It has been hit by a wave of air strikes and shelling this month in a possible prelude to a full-scale government offensive.
Turkey has backed some rebel groups in the region and set up a dozen military observation posts. It is trying to avert an attack by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad, who is backed by Moscow.
“A military solution here would be a disaster, not just for the Idlib region, but a disaster in terms of Syria’s future,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
The two ministers met in Ankara 10 days ago and Cavusoglu then gave a similar message, saying it would be a “massacre” to bomb Idlib, even though there are militants there.
“Where will some 3.5 million civilians go to?” Cavusoglu said on Friday.
“It is important for all of us to neutralize these radical groups,” he said. “But we have to distinguish the civilians from the terrorist groups.”
Idlib is controlled by an array of insurgent groups, with Sunni Muslim militants believed to be the dominant force there.
Lavrov told the same news conference that tens of thousands of militants were trying to obstruct Turkey’s efforts to separate them from more moderate forces.
He said further talks on Idlib would take place in Moscow later on Friday involving the two countries’ defense ministers and intelligence services.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold talks with Cavusoglu later on Friday.
Turkey says military solution for Syria’s Idlib would be a disaster
Turkey says military solution for Syria’s Idlib would be a disaster
MOSCOW: Turkey’s foreign minister said on Friday it would be disastrous to seek a military solution in the northern Syrian region of Idlib, a rebel-held enclave which the Syrian government says it aims to recapture.
Thomas Cook moves 300 Egyptian hotel guests after death of couple
- Thomas Cook said it had received further reports of illness among guests, without elaborating
- Thomas Cook said it would offer the customers alternative hotels in the resort or the option to fly back to Britain later on Friday
LONDON: Britain’s Thomas Cook said it was moving all 301 of its customers from a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt, as a precautionary measure after two of its holidaymakers died in circumstances it said were still unclear.
John Cooper, 69, and his wife Susan Cooper, a 63-year old who worked for the holiday company in Britain, were found dead at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort on Tuesday.
Thomas Cook said it had received further reports of illness among guests, without elaborating.
“Safety is always our first priority, so as a precautionary measure we have taken a decision to remove all our customers from this hotel,” the company said.
Egyptian security sources said John Cooper had felt ill late on Tuesday and died at the hotel after a doctor was called to see him. Susan Cooper was taken to hospital and died after arriving there, they said, without giving further details.
A spokeswoman for the British Foreign Office said: “We continue to support the family of a couple who died in Hurghada. Anyone staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel should follow the advice of their tour operator and the local authorities.”
Thomas Cook said it would offer the customers alternative hotels in the resort or the option to fly back to Britain later on Friday.
The company said it had last audited the hotel in late July and it had received an overall score of 96 percent.