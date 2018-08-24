FaceOf: Gen. Awwad Eid Al-Balawi, director-general of the Saudi Border Guards

Gen. Awwad Eid Al-Balawi has been the director-general of Border Guards since January 2014. He was appointed acting director-general of the Border Guard in August 2014 following the death of Gen. Zamim Al-Sawat.
Al-Balawi extended his congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the success and completion of Hajj season this year.
He said: “The state has made every effort to provide all the human and material resources and these efforts culminated in a successful pilgrimage season witnessed and conveyed by the local, Arab and international media.”
Al-Balawi added: “It is a great responsibility that is taken very seriously by the country from which Islam has stemmed, to serve Islam and Muslims from all parts of the world in a moderate Islamic approach.”
He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Pakistan Naval Academy and master’s degree from the World Maritime University in Sweden.
Al-Balawi previously held various other positions, completed several advanced training courses and attended local and international conferences on conflict management, negotiation skills, problem analysis, crisis environmental management, decision-making and piracy.
He also served as the chairman of the standing committee for the management of maritime disasters and participated in the work of international committees fighting piracy.
Al-Balawi was also a member of the Saudi delegation at International Maritime Organization meetings.
The Border Guard, based in Riyadh, maintains security on the Kingdom’s 8,000-km sea and land borders.