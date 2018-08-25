Angelina Jolie wears Elie Saab kaftan while shopping in LA
“Timeless elegance” is how Elie Saab described Jolie in the photos on its Instagram page.
Despite the sunny weather in Los Angeles, the actress chose a long, black flowing maxi, which included long sleeves, a cape overlay with leather accents and lace detailing on the front and back. She completed the look with a black Céline purse, neutral Christian Louboutin pumps and oversized round sunglasses.
Saab, the 54-year-old Arab fashion designer who is a hit with Hollywood A-listers on the red carpet, is a personal favorite of Jolie too.
The actress-turned-director donned an Elie Saab Couture dress for the American Society of Cinematographers Awards in February this year. Jolie wore a similar Elie Saab gown to the 2014 Oscars from the designer’s fall/winter 2013 haute couture collection.
In Los Angeles, the 43-year-old Oscar winner was spotted with her daughters, Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12, at the Kitson store, a well-known lifestyle boutique for celebrity-spotting, especially by paparazzi. According to store owner Fraser Ross, Jolie appeared to be “relaxed” and was a “hands-on person.”
“Anything the girls said, she’d come and look. If they had something to show her, she’d go over there. They definitely explored every part of that store. She didn’t leave there before she looked at everything,” Ross told US Weekly.
He said the trio browsed the store for about an hour and a half and purchased earrings for Zahara.
Jolie’s late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, used to live nearby and shop at the store.
Meanwhile, Jolie and Brad Pitt have reportedly reached a temporary custody agreement after their months-long battle over their six kids: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The temporary agreement, which comes nearly two years after Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, 54, in September 2016, will see them through until an evaluator can finish gathering information about the family.
The actress made headlines earlier this month when she accused Pitt of not paying any “meaningful” child support since their decision to split. The contention that Pitt has not paid child support was immediately disputed by his lawyers.
Earlier this year, Jolie was ordered by the court to allow her children to spend more time with their father or risk losing custody.
How Rabia Z built a modest fashion empire
- Rabia Z. Zargarpur’s brand first came to life in 2002
- To Zargarpur, modest fashion is more exciting than ever
DUBAI: Rabia Z. Zargarpur is a superwoman. Learning about her insane current schedule, one wonders when she finds the time to eat and sleep.
Business trips aside, the designer – the force behind the renowned modest fashion brand Rabia Z – has been focusing on the official launch of her Rabia Z Modest Fashion Academy, plus her online Rabia Z Mentorship Program. Then there’s her consulting work, rebranded Rabia Z launch and sustainable fashion collection.
“And of course, family time with my husband, entertaining our 6-year-old twins and our 14-year-old son, who are off for the summer,” the 40-year-old founder, CEO and creative director told Arab News. “So yeah, pretty much business as usual!”
Zargarpur’s brand first came to life in 2002, as one of the world’s first modest fashion, ready-to-wear e-commerce stores, a time when the industry certainly wasn’t as known as it is today.
“We were producing the basics line in Dubai and selling out of San Francisco from my grandfather’s garage,” the Emirati-Afghan-American explains. “We relaunched as a full-on designer brand back in Dubai, on runways in 2006, and won the Emerging Designer Award at Dubai Fashion Week in 2007.”
She went on to showcase modest fashion on mainstream runways and fashion weeks across cities including New York, London, Milan, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Buyers and customers certainly took notice – today, Rabia Z sells to 71 countries.
To Zargarpur, modest fashion is more exciting than ever. “It is finally ‘du jour,’” she exclaimed. “For me – (someone) who has tirelessly worked almost 18 years, the majority of it towards building awareness for this huge market at a time when neither this sector nor the term ‘modest fashion’ existed – I am happy to see it flourish globally.”
Now she predicts that it’s Saudi Arabia’s turn to fully embrace the market. “Saudi women have always been style savvy and with the major changes we’ve seen this year, we will see some of the styles and collections in the GCC come out of Saudi,” she said. “I think modest fashion will especially boom there next.”
Nonetheless, she admits that there remain challenges in the industry. “It’s a work in progress and lots needs improving,” she said. “We need more serious, true global brands that are professional and to the standards of major mainstream designer and retail brands. We need a more sustainable industry and ethical, eco-friendly brands.
“The supply chain is another area of improvement. We need labels that have a strong DNA and an innovative or creative direction which is currently lacking.”
Back to her own business, fans of Rabia Z have plenty to look forward to. “We have always been an ethical brand and always worked with breathable and sustainable fabrics, but upon the relaunch of Rabia Z next year, we would like to not only highlight that in our collections, but also adopt more variety of sustainable fabrics,” Zargarpur said, adding that there will be a separate roll out of Rabia Z Accessories.
She is continuing her collaboration with major online retailer Modanisa on Rabia Z’s licensed hijab line, its signature breathable, combed cotton jersey hijab wraps that are the best-selling hijab in the world. “(It) celebrates its 15th anniversary this year and is being exhibited at the Contemporary Muslim Fashion Exhibition in San Francisco this fall.”
On a personal level, Zargarpur aims to return to academia. “I was offered the opportunity to do a PhD in the Business of Fashion by the London College of Fashion, which I hope to pursue in the next couple of years, InshaAllah,” says Zargarpur, who already holds a business major with a minor in fashion. “In addition to having my PhD, I would like to see our flagship stores in key cities around the world someday, sitting alongside major brands.”
Yup, looks like she won’t be getting much sleep anytime soon.