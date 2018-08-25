Enquiry launched into Saudi Arabia’s ‘disappointing’ handball exit at Asian Games

You are here

The Saudi Arabian Handball Federation will undertake an enquiry into the national team’s disappointing exit from the Asian Games. (Asian Games)
Gary Meenaghan
  • The Kingdom drew 20-20 with Iraq on Friday night, throwing away a lead late-on to finish third in their four-team group
  • Enquiry will look to ensure the absence of a repeat performance at the World Championships in five months’ time
Gary Meenaghan
JAKARTA: The Saudi Arabian Handball Federation will undertake an enquiry into the national team’s disappointing exit from the Asian Games in a bid to ensure the absence of a repeat performance at the World Championships in five months’ time.
The Kingdom drew 20-20 with Iraq on Friday night, throwing away a lead late-on to finish third in their four-team group, behind world champions Qatar and Japan.

Wednesday’s defeat to Qatar was expected, but having drawn with Japan on Monday, victory over Iraq was essential to progress and coach Mariano Ortega’s experienced team came up well short.
“We are very disappointed,” Muhanna Al-Qamous, the team manager, told Arab News after a match in which two of his players were also disqualified. “Iraq were good, but our performance was the worst we have played in four years. Terrible. Now we must go home and study what happened and why and make some decisions.
“We are still hurting, so nothing will be decided yet. We are not reactionary. We will not change personnel, but maybe we were not prepared in the correct way. We must study and find out what the problem was because it was not clear. The federation will have an enquiry and there will be many meetings about this. We must ensure it is corrected before the World Championships and the Asian Championships too.”
Handball’s global showpiece will take place in Germany and Denmark next January, while the Asian Championships, which provide direct entry to Tokyo 2020, are scheduled for …. Al-Qamous had arrived in Indonesia in confident spirits, speaking of a semifinal appearance, but warning of the need to beat Japan in their opening game. He called it “crucial” and spoke of it pitfalls if they failed to win. Saudi conceded twice in the final 96 seconds to tie 26-26.
“The first game against Japan ruined our plans and we never recovered from that setback,” he said on Saturday.
“It was not what we expected and we are not happy. Maybe our preparation has not been good enough; maybe because our coach arrived only in July, our players did not have much time to adapt to his style and philosophy. Maybe maybe maybe. We will analyze.
“Anyway, it is done. The Asian Games were not good for us, but we have a plan and will continue on our path. We must ensure it never happens again.”
Saudi Arabia will fly home on Monday after contesting the fifth-place playoff against Iran this afternoon. It is little surprise the desire to be involved is minimal, but Al-Qamous is banking on his side’s experience seeing them through.
“We play Iran for fifth, but speaking honestly, the motivation levels are not the same as they would be for a semifinal,” he said. “The players are familiar with the situation, the ups and downs of winning and losing, so it should not be a problem, but of course, we are not happy to be involved in this match.”
In Monday’s semifinals, Qatar will meet Korea, who beat Iran 34-28 to squeeze through from Group 2, while Japan will face Bahrain . The final is on Friday, by which time the Saudi delegation will be back on home soil and the investigation will be well underway.

Topics: Asian Games Saudi Arabia handball

UAE leading the way for Arab nations at Asian Games, Saudi Arabia hoping for more

Gary Meenaghan
UAE leading the way for Arab nations at Asian Games, Saudi Arabia hoping for more

Gary Meenaghan
JAKARTA: At the midway stage of the Asian Games, Saudi Arabia have already won two medals, but the second week of the world’s second-largest multisport event is where the Kingdom hopes to enjoy more success.
Hussain Al-Harbi secured the Saudi National Olympic Committee its first medal of the 2018 Games — a silver — on Friday when he finished one-point behind winner Youngjeon Choi in the Men’s 300m Standard Rifle shooting event in Palembang. The 42-year-old was then accompanied into the record books 24-hours later in Jakarta by Tareg Ali Hamedi, who defeated Shadykanov Adilet of Kyrgyzstan 4-0 in the bronze medal match of the men’s +84kg karate event.
“This is not for me alone, but for all the Saudi people,” Al-Harbi said after scoring 568 points across the three disciplines: kneeling, prone, and standing. “The competition was strong, especially with the Korean players. My ambition was gold, but I was denied by a single point. Thanks and appreciation must go to the Saudi delegation. Our sport is moving in the right direction.”
Hamedi, 20, was named by the World Karate Federation in 2016 as the sport’s most promising and distinguished player, but lost 4-1 to eventual gold medallist Sajad Ganjzadeh in the semifinal. The Dammam-born athlete’s bronze medal was Saudi Arabia’s seventh in Karate across the 10 Asian Games the Kingdom has competed. Although the wait for gold continues, karate is now the country’s second-most successful sport behind athletics.
Saudi have won 29 medals in athletics, including 17 golds, since first participating in the 1978 Asiad.
It is hoped that this figure will be added to in the coming week as 17 of Saudi’s 169-athlete delegation take to the track and field inside the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. The last time Saudi left an Asian Games with less than seven medals was in 1990 so expectations are high.
Abdullah Abkar Mohammed will contest the 100m semifinal on Sunday after finishing second in his qualifying heat, just 0.02 seconds behind Chunhan Yang of Chinese Taipei who clocked 10.13.
Mohammed competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and has a personal best of 10.04.
Meanwhile the football team must beat Japan on Sunday to reach the semifinal, the volleyball side face Taipei this evening, and the water polo team get their campaign underway this afternoon against Vietnam. Jiu jitsu action will also take place on Sunday, although Saudi have yet to show they can compete at the same level of their Gulf neighbors, the UAE.


The Emirates in fact top the medal standings among the Arab countries, in large part to their jiu-jitsu contingent who have so far secured two golds, four silvers and a bronze. Ali Allanjawi also won gold for his country in the Runabout Limited category of jet-ski to help the Emirates climb to 12th in the overall standings. Jordan are similarly strong in combat competition, sharing their seven medals across jiu-jitsu (one silver and two bronze) and taekwondo (one gold and three bronze).
Lebanon with one gold and a bronze in shooting, a silver in wrestling and bronze in taekwondo, sit 22nd in the table, narrowly ahead of Iraq, who won gold in weightlifting through Safa Rashed, and Bahrain, who won two silvers in athletics. Meanwhile Saudi and Qatar share 27th place with two medals apiece after Qatar won silver in weightlifting and bronze in shooting.

Topics: Asian Games Indonesia UAE Saudi Arabia sport Qatar Iraq

