WHO praises Health Ministry’s ‘exceptional’ work during Hajj

Guests of King Salman arrive in Madinah

JEDDAH: Guests of the King Salman Hajj and Umrah Program arrived in Madinah after performing their pilgrimage rituals.

The program’s general secretariat followed up on their departure from Makkah until they arrived in Madinah.

The 5,400 pilgrims from 95 countries will pray in the Prophet’s Mosque, and visit other mosques and archaeological sites. The pilgrims thanked King Salman for his generosity.

Meanwhile, the Council of Senior Scholars congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the success of this year’s Hajj season.

Serving the Two Holy Mosques is a great honor for the Saudi leadership and people, and the Kingdom harnessed all its potential and capabilities to serve pilgrims so they could perform their rituals in ease and comfort, the council said.

It highlighted the projects and expansions at the holy sites, and said the government confronted any attempts to incite sedition and harm the sanctity of Hajj.

Earlier, the speaker of the Arab Parliament congratulated the Saudi government on the success of this year’s Hajj season.

Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami expressed his appreciation of the efforts exerted and facilities provided to pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease, comfort, security and safety.