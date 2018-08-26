Kuwait terminates more than 3,000 expat public sector employees

DUBAI: Kuwait has terminated the employment contracts of 3,140 expatriate public sector employees, the chairman of the Civil Service Commission Ahmad Al-Jassar said, according to local daily Kuwait Times.
The contracts were terminated as part of the Kuwaitization push to replace expat employees with nationals in the government sector.
The government has earmarked 44,752 expats for termination – including the 3,140 that have already been dismissed.
Statistics show expats are employed across 46 government sectors, including 25,948 in teaching and training, 6,474 in services, 3,537 in law and Islamic affairs, 2,876 in engineering and 1,539 in social and educational services as well as sports.
DUBAI: Bahrain is set to be the next GCC country to implement a five percent value-added tax (VAT), UAE daily Khaleej Times reported.
The move is part of a framework agreed by GCC countries, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia already having implemented tax on payments earlier this year.
Stevens added that he expects Oman, Qatar and Bahrain to implement the tax in early 2019 while Kuwait likely to enforce it later that same year, David Stevens, VAT implementation leader, at EY said.
“We hope all four will make public announcements as to their intended start dates after Eid Al Adha, so businesses can act with some certainty in their time consuming and essential readiness preparations,” Stevens added.