RIYADH: Saudi poet Hejab bin Naheet passed away at the age of 74 from a sudden illness on Sunday morning in Riyadh.
Naheet was known for his romantic and national poems recorded on vinyl that were hugely popular in the 70s and 80s, before he quit the entertainment career and began social work.
The poet has several children and grand children, who also followed in his footsteps in loving poetry. Among them are poets Abdullah, and Zeyad, who the reality TV-show “Million’s Poet” in 2009.
Saudi poet Hejab bin Naheet dies aged 74
Saudi aid group distributes food baskets in Al-Hudaidah
JEDDAH: THE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continued distributing food baskets to the displaced people in Yemen’s Al-Khokha district in Al-Hudaidah governorate, as 15 tons and 220 kg of food baskets benefited 1,218 displaced people.
The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom, represented by the KSRelief for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 274 projects.
Earlier this week, KSRelief held the closing ceremony of the second session of its fifth and sixth phases of the rehabilitation project of child soldiers in Yemen.
The center celebrated the rehabilitation of 27 children who were recruited by Houthi militias in Yemen from different cities across the war-torn nation.
The child soldiers presented works of creativity in segments during the ceremony. Their presentations reflected how much they have changed during the process of rehabilitation, which lasted for an entire month.
An exhibition also showed pictures of the social and psychological process they underwent to return to their normal lives, which would facilitate their integration back into society.