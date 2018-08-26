Egyptian female kidney patient leaves Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj

JEDDAH: A 47-year-old Egyptian pilgrim suffering from renal failure has left Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj, the Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.
Sabiha Mahmoud Mohammad was among several pilgrims who benefited from king Salman’s Hajj Guests Program, supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.
She received medical treatment upon her arrival to perform Hajj, including dialysis sessions at the kingdom’s hospitals, in Makkah and Madinah.
The Saudi King previously ordered the hosting of 1,000 pilgrims from the families of martyrs of the Egyptian Armed Forces and police.
Her medical treatment was organized following coordination efforts from the Egyptian Defense Ministry and the Hajj Guests program over her health situation to ensure she performed Hajj in ease.
Staff at the Hajj Guests program informed her upon arrival that she would complete her Hajj tasks and undergo scheduled dialysis sessions normally.
Saudi aid group distributes food baskets in Al-Hudaidah
JEDDAH: THE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continued distributing food baskets to the displaced people in Yemen’s Al-Khokha district in Al-Hudaidah governorate, as 15 tons and 220 kg of food baskets benefited 1,218 displaced people.
The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom, represented by the KSRelief for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 274 projects.
Earlier this week, KSRelief held the closing ceremony of the second session of its fifth and sixth phases of the rehabilitation project of child soldiers in Yemen.
The center celebrated the rehabilitation of 27 children who were recruited by Houthi militias in Yemen from different cities across the war-torn nation.
The child soldiers presented works of creativity in segments during the ceremony. Their presentations reflected how much they have changed during the process of rehabilitation, which lasted for an entire month.
An exhibition also showed pictures of the social and psychological process they underwent to return to their normal lives, which would facilitate their integration back into society.