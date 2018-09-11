16 students to join drone sport training courses at King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah

Saudi cabinet hails positive indicators in monetary agency report

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday expressed its satisfaction with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority’s 54th annual report of positive statistical indicators for 2017, which highlighted the ability of the Kingdom’s economy to adapt to changes and confirmed the strength of the financial and banking sectors.

Chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Cabinet expressed its optimism about the financial and economic indicators that emerged during the first half of the current fiscal year, and of the ability of the Saudi economy to adapt to the reforms adopted during the past two years through the achievement of good growth rates contributing to supporting the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The Cabinet expressed hope that the new Hijri year 1440 AH will bring a breakthrough for crises and an end to global tensions — as well as a year of blessings for Arab and Islamic nations during which security and stability can be achieved around the world.

The Cabinet commended relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the keenness of both to promote and develop them in all fields. It congratulated President Dr. Arif Alvi on his swearing-in as president of Pakistan.

The Cabinet reviewed a number of reports on the latest developments in the Arab, regional and international arenas. It reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the double bombing targeting a sports club, the attack near a motorcade in Kabul and offered condolences to the families of the victims and Afghanistan’s government and people. The Cabinet confirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity to stand by Afghanistan against violence, extremism and terrorism.

The Cabinet approved a protocol on cooperation in combating crime between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of Azerbaijan. It also approved a memorandum of understanding between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of the UK on visas to citizens of both countries.

The Cabinet approved an agreement between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of the Russian Federation for cooperation in the field of exploring space and using outer space for peaceful purposes.