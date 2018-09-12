You are here

Daesh claims attack on Libya’s oil firm

Armed men stormed the building in Tripoli today where a blast and gunfire were heard, witnesses and a security source said. (AFP)
  • Monday’s attack wounded at least 10 others. It followed recent fighting in Tripoli between rival armed groups, which left at least 61 people dead
  • Daesh was driven from its main stronghold, the coastal city of Sirte, in 2016 and fled inland
BENGHAZI, Libya: The extremist Daesh group has claimed responsibility for an attack on the headquarters of Libya’s national oil company in the capital Tripoli that killed two people.
Daesh made the announcement in statement carried by its Amaq news agency late on Tuesday.
Monday’s attack wounded at least 10 others. It followed recent fighting in Tripoli between rival armed groups, which left at least 61 people dead. A cease-fire has been in place since last week.
Extremists expanded their reach in Libya after the 2011 uprising plunged the country into chaos and toppled and later killed longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi.
Daesh was driven from its main stronghold, the coastal city of Sirte, in 2016 and fled inland.
Libya is currently split between rival governments in the east and the west.

Houthis suffer heavy casualties in Yemen’s Al-Bayda

  • A field sourced confirmed clashes with the militia broke out as the army entered the land mine-filled province
  • The source added that the army foiled several Houthi attempts to move forward
DUBAI: Houthi militants suffered heavy casualties in ongoing battles against the Yemeni army on Wednesday as clashes erupted in the central province of Al-Bayda, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
In a statement issued to the Yemeni Ministry of Defense’s official website, September Net, a field sourced confirmed clashes with the militia broke out as the army entered the land mine-filled province.
The source added that the army foiled several Houthi attempts to move forward.

