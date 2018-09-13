Arab coalition member state officials review efforts to ease Yemeni suffering caused by Houthis

The ambassadors of the member states of the Saudi-led Arab coalition met in Tunisia on Thursday to review efforts to ease the suffering of Yemeni people due to the criminal practices carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, Sudan and Jordan met with General Director of the Political, Economic Affairs and Cooperation of the Arab World at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia, M.Mahmoud Khemiri, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, Khemiri stressed the need for the coalition countries to provide full technical support to the Yemeni government to monitor violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The meeting was a continuation of coordination efforts and joint action among the coalition countries to support the internationally recognized government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.