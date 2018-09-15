Saudi Arabia continues work with UNICEF to achieve its 2023 strategic plan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia affirmed that it will continue working with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to achieve its 2023 strategic plan, which is based on four main priorities. These include early childhood development and child protection in cooperation with competent authorities in the Kingdom and the region.
This came in the Kingdom’s speech at the meetings of the second session of the executive board of UNICEF, which was delivered by First Secretary of the Saudi Arabia Mission to the UN in New York Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Qadi.
He paid tribute to Saudi Arabia for the sub-regional cooperation program in the GCC region and the efforts of UNICEF in Riyadh, and its contribution to strengthening the partnership between Saudi Arabia and UNICEF to implement many programs and plans for care of children and ensuring their rights.
The Kingdom is keen to provide all things that protect and care for all children and to ensure their enjoyment of their human, social, educational and economic rights.
Al-Qadi explained that the Kingdom will continue to provide everything that helps the organization to carry out its work and to use all the possibilities of its office in Riyadh to ensure that it does its work to the fullest and serve the common interests of Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.
Islanders in Kenya build recycled plastic boat to highlight pollution
- The team used Kenyan facilities and technologies to recycle the plastic waste, and was led by local boat builder Ali Abdalla Skanda
- Tourism is one of the top hard currency earners for Kenya and officials in Nairobi are keen to protect beach resorts along the coastline
LAMU, Kenya: Kenyan islanders have built a boat made entirely of recycled plastic collected during clean-ups of the ocean to highlight the growing menace of plastic waste that ends up in the sea.
Last year, the Kenyan government imposed the world’s toughest law against plastic bags, with offenders — including producers, retailers, and ordinary Kenyans — risking imprisonment for up to four years or fines of $40,000, in a bid to reduce plastic pollution.
Many bags drift into the ocean, strangling turtles, suffocating seabirds and filling the stomachs of dolphins and whales.
The construction of the boat has been dubbed the FlipFlopi project because of the hundreds of recycled plastic sandals that cover the vessel.
The nine-meter sailing dhow, which the team built from over 10 tons of plastic waste, sailed for the first time in the waters off Kenya’s Lamu island on Saturday.
Its launch coincided with international World Cleanup Day, during which environmental groups carry out activities to tackle pollution.
The boat is a riot of color, including red, green, blue and yellow, due to the re-purposed flip flops used to cover the hull and other parts.
“We hope people around the globe are inspired by our beautiful multicolored boat and find their own ways to re-purpose already-used plastics,” said Ben Morrison, the founder of the FlipFlopi project.
Morrison, who spent a decade building a travel business focused on Africa, turned to constructing colorful boats in 2016, when he noticed alarming pollution along the Kenyan coast.
The team used Kenyan facilities and technologies to recycle the plastic waste, and was led by local boat builder Ali Abdalla Skanda.
“We are proud to be a guide to the world and its inhabitants during this vital time of challenge for our ocean environment,” Skanda said, adding they had received support from around the world as they built the boat.
Najib Balala, the Kenyan tourism minister, praised the team when he attended the launch at Lamu island, a protected world heritage site popular with local and foreign holidaymakers, on Kenya’s far north coastline.
Tourism is one of the top hard currency earners for Kenya and officials in Nairobi are keen to protect beach resorts along the coastline.