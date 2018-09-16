You are here

Syrians in government areas vote in first local polls since 2011

It held parliamentary elections in 2016 and a presidential vote in 2014 that renewed President Bashar Assad’s rule for another seven years. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 September 2018
AFP
Updated 16 September 2018
AFP
DAMASCUS: Syrians in government-controlled areas cast their ballots on Sunday in the first local elections there since 2011, when the country’s ill-fated uprising erupted against President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

Seven years since the last vote, the conflict has killed more than 360,000 people, forced millions more to flee, and left the economy in tatters.

Now, Syrian troops are back in control of around two-thirds of the country after a string of victories, most recently around Damascus and in southern Syria.

Polling booths opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) across government-held parts of the country and will be open for 12 hours, with a potential five-hour extension depending on turnout, reported state news agency SANA.

It said more than 40,000 candidates would compete for 18,478 seats on local administrative councils.

In Damascus, election posters mostly featuring incumbents were plastered across public squares, including in the Old City.

Mohammad Kabbadi, a 42-year-old government employee, cast his ballot in the Bab Sharqi district of the capital for a candidate from his neighborhood.

“I know exactly who I am going to vote for -- he’s young, active and his victory will bring good things to residents of this area,” said Kabbadi.

There appeared to be fewer people heading to the polls than in previous presidential or parliamentary elections, particularly as Sunday was a regular work day.

Still, Syrian state television broadcast footage of voters around Damascus and in the coastal government bastions of Tartus and Latakia.

They dropped their ballots into plastic boxes as election officials looked on.

The channel also showed images of voting in Deir Ezzor, the eastern city recaptured in full last year by Syrian troops after fierce battles against the Islamic State group.

No voting was taking place in areas outside government control, including Kurdish-held parts of the northeast and the largest rebel-held piece of territory, northwest Idlib province, home to some three million people.

Syrian troops have amassed around the opposition bastion for weeks, although an expected assault appears to be on hold for now as regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey try to hash out a deal on Idlib.

A vast majority of the candidates are members of the ruling Baath party or affiliated to it, which deterred some people from casting their ballot.

“Why vote? Will anything change? Let’s be honest,” said Humam, a 38-year-old working in the capital’s Mazzeh district who opted to stay at home on Sunday.

“Everyone knows the results are sealed in advance for a single party, whose members will win in a process that’s closer to an appointment than it is to an election.”

The number of seats had slightly increased from the roughly 17,000 available posts in the last elections, as smaller villages had been promoted to fully fledged municipalities.

Council members serve four-year terms at the municipal level and are mostly responsible for service provision and other administrative matters.

Those elected in this round are expected to have more responsibilities than their predecessors, particularly linked to reconstruction and urban development.

Syria last held local elections in December 2011, just nine months into the conflict.

It held parliamentary elections in 2016 and a presidential vote in 2014 that renewed Assad’s reign for another seven years.

Topics: Syria elections Damascus

Israeli fatally stabbed by Palestinian in West Bank

Updated 16 September 2018
AFP
Updated 16 September 2018
AFP
JERUSALEM: A Palestinian fatally stabbed an Israeli man near the entrance to a mall in the occupied West Bank on Sunday before being shot by a civilian, officials said.
No details were immediately provided on the identity of the Israeli, whose death was confirmed in a statement from Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek medical center.
Israeli media reported that he was 40.
Official Palestinian news agency WAFA described the attacker as a “young man” from the West Bank village of Yatta.
It said he was not severely wounded.
The incident took place at the Gush Etzion Junction south of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, according to Israel’s military, which provided the details of the stabbing.
Video footage shared on social media purportedly showed the assailant approaching an older man near the mall entrance and stabbing him.
He is then pursued by civilians and shot nearby.
There is regular friction between Israelis and Palestinians at the junction, which lies near a major Israeli settlement bloc and has been the site of numerous attacks.
A wave of Palestinian knife attacks against Israelis broke out in 2015, but they have since become sporadic.
On September 3, a Palestinian wielding a knife approached an Israeli military checkpoint near the hard-line Kiryat Arba settlement in the Hebron area and was shot dead by soldiers, according to the army.
There are concerns that tensions between Israelis and Palestinians will increase this month as Jews celebrate their high holidays and pay more visits to holy sites.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

