Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property meets with lawyers to define its role

Creation of Academy of Arabic Poetry under Taif University firmed up

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal announced the allocation of 10,000 square meters of land within the new Taif project, during a meeting with the board of trustees of the Academy of Arabic Poetry on Sunday.

During a meeting in Jeddah, the governor discussed the updates on the announcement of the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Award for Arabic poetry.

Dr. Hossam bin Abdul Wahab Zaman, director of Taif University, made a presentation about the founding of the academy and its office in the city.

The meeting discussed proposals between the academy and a number of bodies to develop cultural activities, including nurturing literary talents and spreading poetry culture in the region.

The academy, which will operate under the umbrella of Taif University, is a new addition to the existing cultural institutions in the region, in line with Vision 2030.

Taif University intends to boost cultural activities under the supervision of the Makkah governor, with the aim of launching various training programs, workshops, lectures and programs to boost poetry culture in Arab societies.

Poetry has a special place in the history of Arabic language and culture.

Experts believe that modern technology and social media can play an important role in the language flourishing across the world. Present knowledge of Arabic poetry dates from the 6th century, but oral poetry is believed to predate that.

Arabic poetry is categorized into two main types, rhymed or measured, and prose, with the former greatly preceding the latter.