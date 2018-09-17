Iraq oil production to be ‘squeezed for next decade’

LONDON: Growth in Iraqi oil production will be squeezed for the next decade despite the country being the second largest OPEC producer after Saudi Arabia and the fourth biggest in the world, according to a report by US consultancy IHS Markit.
The findings come after a week when the price of Brent crude reached $80 a barrel, with supply worries having been heightened by Hurricane Florence heading toward the US, threatening to derail US oil pipelines. Also looming large was the expected effect on supply by the reimposition of US sanctions on Iran.
IHS said that Iraq, which theoretically could produce about 7 million barrels per day (bpd), would only marginally boost output to 2028. The current 4.5 million bpd would only increase to 5 million bpd over the next decade, said IHS analyst Christopher Elsner in an interview with Arab News.
Elsner said that he may revise his forecast upward if conditions in the country improve, but on current thinking, even by 2036 Iraq’s production would only reach 6 million bpd, he said.
A former international energy infrastructure analyst at the US Department of Energy who has worked on Iraqi projects, Elsner commented: “Yes, our numbers are conservative against the official Iraqi data. There is a lot of investment in getting wells out of the ground. And there’s a lot of investment in exporting that oil. But the connections between the oil fields and the storage farms in the south and the export points have been what has really led to the bottlenecks in Iraq.”
Other impediments were the absence of electricity to run some oil fields, as well as the lack of pipelines, pumping stations and storage space — all of which have constrained capacity.
“Coordinating the purchase of various components such that you can progress without delay … has been another major issue,” said Elsner.
The state-run company responsible for oil projects in mid-stream had “a spotty execution track record,” he added. There was legal uncertainty around contracts, security risks, and water and electricity services were unreliable.
The IHS report added that Iraq’s crude oil consumption is currently 0.7 million bpd, and this was expected to grow very slowly, to 0.8 million bpd by 2030. Iraq’s crude exports are the difference between production and consumption.
The oil-rich Basra province was rocked by renewed violence earlier this month as political protests regain momentum, threatening oil facilities. Thousands of Iraqis have been taking to the streets daily over the past week, torching government buildings and political party offices.
The demonstrations have added to oil supply concerns, although these turn principally around worries about the absence of Iranian crude later this year when US sanctions kick in. India and China have begun to reduce their purchases of Iranian oil while South Korea has already dropped imports to zero on the orders of the Trump administration, according to the Financial Times.
Oil prices inch up as supply concerns outweigh US output assurances
- Iran’s oil exports are falling as more buyers cut imports ahead of US sanctions
- Trading remained choppy amid an unresolved trade war between the US and China
BEIJING: Global oil prices edged up from early losses on Monday despite assurances from Washington that Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States can raise output fast enough to offset falling supplies from Iran and elsewhere.
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in an interview with Reuters on Friday that he does not foresee any price spikes and that the countries, the world’s top three oil producers, can between them raise global output in the next 18 months.
Brent crude oil futures gained 25 cents to $78.34 per barrel as of 0727 GMT, reversing a 0.2 percent loss earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 28 cents to $69.27 a barrel after posting a drop of 20 cents earlier in the trading session.
Iran’s oil exports are falling as more buyers, including its second-largest buyer India, cut imports ahead of US sanctions that will be re-imposed in November. Washington aims to cut Iran oil exports down to zero to force Tehran to re-negotiate a nuclear deal.
Iran’s OPEC governor said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia and Russia have taken the oil market “hostage” and accused other producers of turning OPEC into a US tool.
Iran is the third-largest producer among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Trading remained choppy amid an unresolved trade war between the US and China.
US President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters on Saturday.
The escalating trade row is raising concerns about the potential for slower growth in oil consumption, offsetting supply concerns stemming from the upcoming US sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
“The market’s expectation of shortages has cooled after data from last week showed increases in supplies, while investors have lowered the outlook for oil demand,” said Wang Xiao, head of crude research with Guotai Junan Futures.
Also weighing on oil prices, US drillers added two oil rigs in the week to December 1, bringing the total count up to 749, the highest since September, General Electric Co’s Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.
Brent crude’s premium to WTI stretched as wide as $9.42 a barrel on Monday with investors expecting the premium to rise in the near term after data showed that investors placed more long bets on Brent versus WTI.
“Markets will be looking toward OPEC and Joint Technical Committee conference call for forward guidance on oil market fundamentals in the coming term,” said Benjamin Lu, a broker at Philip Futures, in a note on Monday.
The Joint Technical Committee consists of members from OPEC and non-OPEC producers that coordinates the groups’ current supply agreement. It is set to meet on Monday.