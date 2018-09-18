UN General Assembly is ‘the World Cup of diplomacy’

It is called the world’s biggest meeting. Detractors call it the world’s biggest talking shop. Some consider it to be utterly pointless.

On Tuesday, representatives from 193 member states will gather in New York for the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

In a more frivolous moment, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for former Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, said of the UNGA: “It’s the World Cup of diplomacy, it’s the Oscars of diplomacy. It’s also an interesting fashion week.”

In terms of attendees, the UNGA has the sort of political star power rarely seen elsewhere. The G-20 has US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but it could never boast so bizarre a figure as the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, who made headlines in 2009 for a protocol-busting address that lasted more than 90 minutes.

The UNGA is where presidents and prime ministers address the world with speeches that can be a rallying cry to action … or a fast-acting sleeping pill. Hundreds of resolutions are introduced, most never to be heard of again.

But it is also the democratic heart of the UN. Unlike the UN Security Council (UNSC), which has only 15 members and is dominated by the five permanent members — the US, the UK, Russia, China and France — at the UNGA each of the 193 member states has a single vote, regardless of size.

Ostensibly, tiny San Marino’s vote counts as much as Saudi Arabia’s. And while resolutions need either a simple or a two-thirds majority, no single country has a power of veto.

The UNGA is the main global forum for discussing not only issues of universal importance — such as threats to peace, economic development and the environment — but also regional concerns, on the basis that instability in one part of the world ultimately affects all the other parts.

The UNGA format consists of a series of high-level meetings. Broad-ranging topics are discussed.

Alongside these meetings, there are more than 200 side events and smaller gatherings sponsored and hosted by individual states, pressure groups or NGOs.

Yet according to the list made public so far, not one high-level meeting is due to discuss Syria, Yemen, the plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, or the open wound that is Palestine.

On Sept. 24, there is to be a high-level meeting on global peace in honor of the centenary of the birth of the late South African President Nelson Mandela.

A political declaration will be submitted for adoption by the UNGA. The South African and Irish ambassadors to the UN have been working on the content since January.

Of the other high-level meetings, one will discuss “action for peacekeeping,” followed by “the fight to end tuberculosis,” the “commemoration and promotion of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons,” and a “comprehensive review of the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.”

The side events cover a bewildering range of topics, from the global to the niche. But type in the key words “Yemen”, “Rohingya” or “Gaza” in the events list, and the answer that comes up is: “No listings matching your search.”

Contrary to appearances, the UNGA’s work does not stop at the end of the session. Rather, it is the starting point for activity that goes on all year, which is why the 72nd session formally ended on Monday, the day before the beginning of the 73rd.

Any of the member states can propose resolutions on which the whole assembly votes. But while UNGA resolutions might carry political weight, they are generally non-binding.

The only decision the UNGA has outright power over is working out the UN budget and how much each member contributes to it.

Sept. 25 is also when the most high-profile of the aforementioned high-level meetings begins. Known as the general debate, it is scheduled to go on for six days, and all countries take part.

This year’s theme is: “Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

It is a somewhat unwieldy title, but a pertinent topic at a time when many believe the UN has never looked so powerless.

The UN’s founding charter of 1945 pledges to end “the scourge of war” and to regain “faith in fundamental human rights.”

But countless UNSC sessions have resulted in zero progress in Syria because the permanent members have backed opposing sides.

Russia and China support the regime of Bashar Assad, while the US, the UK and France back different opposition groups.

The impasse has prompted some analysts to speculate that it is time to change the rules. “It is important not only to reconsider the soundness of certain UNSC provisions — chiefly, the right of each permanent member to exercise a veto — but also to explore venues other than the UNSC through which collective security action might be mobilized,” said Ali Wyne, a political analyst based in Washington DC.

Jordan is the first Middle Eastern nation scheduled to address the UNGA, next Tuesday morning, followed immediately by Qatar and Iran. Saudi Arabia is scheduled for Sept. 29.

But when all the talking is done, is anything achieved? “The UN is like your conscience,” said Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty International USA. “It can’t make you do the right thing, but it can help you make the right decision.”