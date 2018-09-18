Tawuniya named 2018’s ‘Best Islamic Insurance Company’

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) has been recognized as the “Best Islamic Insurance Company” for 2018 by the World Finance magazine, a leading business news magazine. The award has been granted to Tawuniya for its adoption of the Islamic insurance concept i.e. offering insurance products, financial services and investment activities in accordance with Islamic laws and adhering to Shariah standards in innovation, sustainable growth, governance and social responsibility.
The award for best Islamic insurance company is one of the specialized categories in the Islamic finance sector. Insurance companies and establishments participating in this award were evaluated by a jury from World Finance magazine.
Majid A. Al-Bahiti, marketing and communications general manager of Tawuniya, said: “This award proves Tawuniya has the elements of success as the leading cooperative insurance company with over 30 years of experience. During this period, Tawuniya succeeded in applying a unique model of cooperative insurance concept on the ground. This model became the basis for business in the Saudi insurance sector since its regulation in 2004. Tawuniya provided more than 60 types of insurance products in three main operating sectors: Medical insurance, motor insurance and property and casualty insurance.”
Al-Bahiti added: “This award underscores our ongoing efforts to maintain Tawuniya’s leading position. The company has a strong financial position based on the highest capital in the insurance sector of SR1,250 million ($333.2 million), the largest total assets of SR13.4 billion and the highest market share in the Saudi insurance sector of 23 percent after the company’s gross written premiums reached SR8.4 billion in 2017.”
He said the achievement reflects Tawuniya’s new vision, which focuses on customer service, and product and services innovation to attract new segments of society, targeting three key sectors of customers including corporate and key accounts, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individuals.
The award is the latest addition to the insurance company’s list of other achievements in 2018, which include the “Best Cooperative Insurance Company in KSA” award by Global Brands magazine. It has also been named as one of the best 100 brands by Al-Watan newspaper and selected in the list of the biggest Saudi companies by Al-Eqtisadiah.
Tawuniya named 2018's 'Best Islamic Insurance Company'
NESR, Dhahran Techno Valley to open research center
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), a provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa region, through its subsidiary, National Oil Technology Company, has signed an agreement with Dhahran Techno Valley Company (DTVC), a wholly owned subsidiary of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM). The agreement calls for the creation of a global center for the development of scientific research in DTVC.
The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Sahel N. Abduljauwad, acting rector of KFUPM, and chairman of the board of directors of Dhahran Techno Valley Company, and Sherif Foda, CEO and chairman of NESR, in the presence of senior management of Saudi Aramco led by Dr. Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani, senior vice president for Upstream, Saudi Aramco and chairman of the DTVC Advisory Committee. The signing ceremony was held at the KFUPM’s headquarters in Dhahran.
Prof. Dr. Abduljauwad said: “We are very proud to have NESR join Dhahran Techno Valley and I am very pleased to see this level of investment from NESR to promote scientific research and local content in the energy sector in Saudi Arabia. I am confident that NESR will add significant value to Dhahran Techno Valley and the Saudi oil and gas industry with this investment and commitment.”
He added: “Dhahran Techno Valley brings together the largest number of national and international energy companies in one place and is now the largest of its kind in the world. Techno Valley provides the necessary infrastructure, services, and the appropriate climate to incubate the development of new technologies as part of the implementation of the Saudi Vision 2030.”
Dr. Qahtani said: “We are very pleased to see NESR as the first company from this region investing at such a scale. I also believe that NESR’s approach to create an open platform for innovative technology companies to come to the Kingdom is a unique approach and will be beneficial to the Saudi oil and gas industry. I look forward to seeing the results of their efforts and wish them the best for the future.”
Sherif Foda said: “We are very excited to partner with Techno Valley and KFUPM. We strongly believe that with this investment, we are taking an important step to develop fit-for-purpose techniques and technologies for Saudi Arabia as well as the whole region.”
