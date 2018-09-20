Workshop focuses on how to improve transport for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently organized a workshop for the development of the administrative and operating systems for supervisors and public operators of pilgrims’ transportation.
The workshop, which was held at the Hilton Hotel in Jeddah, was under the patronage of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten and was inaugurated by his Deputy Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat.
Sectors working in the transportation of pilgrims as well as international and local experts on crowd management and public transportation systems took part.
The event formed part of the Ministry’s initiatives in the National Transformation program 2020. It discussed the challenges facing supervisors and operators in the transportation of pilgrims and made recommendations on how to overcome challenges and improve the administrative and operating systems in cooperation with the whole Hajj services system. It also showcased the best international practice in public transportation.
Included was a briefing on the monitoring of initiatives by the Vision 2030 Achievement Office as well as presentations on the work of the Ministry’s pilgrims’ transportation agency, future projects, the urgent projects that were put in place for the last Hajj season and a detailed explanation of National Transformation initiatives. Those who attended the workshop also had the opportunity to learn about the technology the agency uses in its operations.
Saudi envoy highlights Coalition’s support of humanitarian operations in Yemen
- UN official briefd on the plans and projects of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen
JEDDAH: Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, Saudi ambassador to Yemen and executive director of the “Isnad” Center for Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, met on Thursday with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.
During the meeting, Al-Jaber highlighted Saudi Arabia and the coalition states’ support of humanitarian operations in Yemen in light of violations committed by the Houthi militias.
He also briefed the UN official on the plans and projects of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, affirming its support in accordance with three references (Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, outputs of the national dialogue and Security Council Resolution 2216).
Griffiths highlighted his efforts with the Iran-backed Houthi militias to return to the negotiating table.
Earlier, Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsin Saleh met with Griffiths. They discussed the latest developments in the Yemeni arena and efforts for peace there.