FaceOf: Weam Al-Dakheel, Saudi Broadcasting Authority operations manager for TV

JEDDAH: Weam Al-Dakheel is a Saudi Arabian journalist who has been operations manager for Saudi TV at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority since January 2018.

Previously, she worked as a news presenter at Al-Arab News Channel, based in Bahrain, for two years and eight months between 2014 and 2017.

She also worked as a TV reporter for CNBC Arabia between September 2012 and November 2013. Her journey in media started with an internship at Dar Al-Hayat newspaper office in Beirut, Lebanon. She worked there between 2010 and 2011.

Al-Dakheel graduated from the Lebanese American University in 2011. She holds a BA degree in journalism and speaks three languages: Arabic, English, and French.

In 2017, she earned a diploma in gender in development and humanitarian assistance from the Institute for Women’s Studies in the Arab World.

In addition, she received TV presentation courses at Focus Academy for Training and Media Development, and Al Jazeera Media Training and Development Center.

Although women have presented the news on Saudi news channels such as Al-Ekhbariya for several years, Al-Dakheel has made history by becoming the first woman to anchor the main news bulletin on the Saudi national TV channel.

Her name was trending on Twitter in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Saudis went on Twitter to celebrate her achievement and the new milestone for Saudi women.