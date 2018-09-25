Foreign investment in Bahrain rising sharply, authorities say

DUBAI: New foreign direct investment in Bahrain more than doubled in the first nine months of 2018 as the kingdom marketed itself as a base for companies to access the region, especially Saudi Arabia, data released on Tuesday showed.
Investment commitments between January and September jumped 138 percent from a year ago to a record $810 million from 76 firms, said the Economic Development Board, an investment promotion agency. That compared to $733 million in all of 2017, and was over five times the amount of FDI in 2015.
The rise in FDI is good news for Bahrain’s balance of payments, which has been under pressure as the kingdom runs fiscal and current account deficits fueled by low oil prices.
The central bank’s net foreign reserves hit a one-year low of 499.4 million dinars ($1.32 billion) in July, although they rebounded to 734.2 million dinars last month.
Manufacturing and logistics accounted for most foreign investment in the first nine months of this year, the EDB said. Some companies are locating operations in Bahrain to take advantage of reforms in Saudi Arabia, which aims to develop non-oil industries such as mining, light manufacturing and tourism.
Bahrain also wants to become a center for financial technology; last year it created a “regulatory sandbox” allowing companies in the field to experiment without facing normal regulatory constraints.
This year it established a $100 million fund of funds to support technology start-ups across the region, which it hopes will attract venture capital firms to Bahrain.
LONDON: Real estate valuers in Saudi Arabia are set to have their industry credentials further boosted following a preliminary agreement signed with the UK-headquartered Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyor (RICS).
Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding [MoU), members of the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (Taqeem) are to benefit from training courses and qualifications approved by RICS.
RICS has accredited at least 118,000 professionals working in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.
It is expected the newly formed partnership will see the two parties work together to ensure their members reach internationally recognized standards of valuation which will bring greater transparency to Saudi Arabia’s property market and help boost investor confidence in the sector.
“Ths MoU paves the way to an agreement that recognizes Taqeem real estate designated members as RICS members after mapping educational, experience and membership requirements of each respective organizations,” said Sultan Al Jorais, Secretary General of Taqeem in a statement on Sept 24.
The Taqeem real estate training program will be considered as a RICS ‘approved’ and ‘fit for purpose’ course, he said, while RICS chartered valuers are also set to be granted interim membership of Taqeem.
“We believe that this MoU also provides a great opportunity for RICS qualified members to enter the Saudi market which will add value to the profession,” said Al Jorais.