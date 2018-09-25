You are here

Governor of Makkah attends holy Kaaba washing ceremony

The governor of Makkah province, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal oversaw the washing of the holy Kaaba. (SPA)
DUBAI: On behalf of King Salman, the governor of Makkah province, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal oversaw the washing of the holy Kaaba on Tuesday.

On his arrival at the Grand Mosque, he was received by Imam of the Grand Mosque Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais and the commander of Special Emergency Forces and commander of the Hajj Security Forces.

The Kaaba was washing from the inside with Zamzam water mixed with rose water and wipe down with a cloth.

After the Kaaba washing ceremony, the prince toured the Grand Mosque.

Prince Sultan appoints Majed Al-Sheddi as assistant president of SCTH

  • Al-Sheddi thanked the prince for the appointment, considering it a new way to serve both the country and its citizens
  • Al-Sheddi holds two masters’ degrees in public relations and training and education techniques with a focus on marketing from Marshall University in West Virginia
JEDDAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), has appointed Majed Al-Sheddi as the commission’s assistant president on Tuesday.
Al-Sheddi thanked the prince for the appointment, considering it a new way to serve both the country and its citizens based on what he has learned from Prince Sultan: citizens come first and serving them is an honor for every official.
He stated that the new mission will allow him to serve in more comprehensive areas, affirming the national identity and advancing in the national economic project SCTH has undertaken.
He expressed his pride in Prince Sultan’s confidence in him. He affirmed that the prince is an exceptional teacher in administration, leadership and values from which he has benefited for more than 15 years.
The new assistant president prayed to meet the prince’s high expectations and contribute to the course of growth and development based on Saudi Arabia’s deeply rooted values.
He holds two masters’ degrees in public relations and training and education techniques with a focus on marketing from Marshall University in West Virginia, US.
Before joining the commission, he was a member of the training body at the Institute of Public Administration, then SCTH’s director general of media relations, supervising organizing committees for the commission’s events.

