Governor of Makkah attends holy Kaaba washing ceremony

DUBAI: On behalf of King Salman, the governor of Makkah province, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal oversaw the washing of the holy Kaaba on Tuesday.

On his arrival at the Grand Mosque, he was received by Imam of the Grand Mosque Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais and the commander of Special Emergency Forces and commander of the Hajj Security Forces.

The Kaaba was washing from the inside with Zamzam water mixed with rose water and wipe down with a cloth.

After the Kaaba washing ceremony, the prince toured the Grand Mosque.