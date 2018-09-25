Trump blasts Iran for sowing ‘chaos, death, destruction’

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump used his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to launch a searing attack on Iran, saying its leadership sows “chaos, death and destruction.”

The US president criticized Iran as a “corrupt dictatorship” that is “plundering the Iranian people to pay for aggression abroad.”

Trump told the annual gathering: “They do not respect their neighbors or borders or the sovereign rights of nations.”

In response, Trump reiterated the US commitment to a “campaign of economic pressure” to deny Iran funds for its “regional behavior,” and that more sanctions will follow after the resumption of oil sanctions on Nov. 5.

In a speech which focused heavily on the Middle East, Trump praised Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their roles in improving regional security and their efforts in assisting those affected by the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Yemen. He also praised the Saudi Arabian leadership for their bold reforms.

On the Syria conflict, he said the US would respond if chemical weapons are used by the Assad regime in Syria.

He emphasized US support for regional stability with the help of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Egypt and Jordan and the establishment of a “strategic alliance” in the Middle East.

Trump used his speech to encourage OPEC nations to contribute “substantially” to their military protection going forward and urged the organization to lower its prices.

Trump opened his address with boasts of US economic and military might and a rejection of “global governance.”

Trump said that the US will honor the right of every nation to pursue its own customs, beliefs and traditions and that he will never tell other nations how to live, work or worship.

But Trump said the US expects other nations to “honor America’s sovereignty in return.”