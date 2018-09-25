Search form

Donald Trump used his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to launch a searing attack on Iran, saying its leadership sows “chaos, death and destruction.” (AFP)
Trump blasts Iran for sowing 'chaos, death, destruction'

  • US president uses UNGA address to launch attack on Iranian leadership
  • Used speech to praise Saudi Arabia and the UAE for roles in improving regional security
UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump used his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to launch a searing attack on Iran, saying its leadership sows “chaos, death and destruction.”
The US president criticized Iran as a “corrupt dictatorship” that is “plundering the Iranian people to pay for aggression abroad.”
Trump told the annual gathering: “They do not respect their neighbors or borders or the sovereign rights of nations.”
In response, Trump reiterated the US commitment to a “campaign of economic pressure” to deny Iran funds for its “regional behavior,” and that more sanctions will follow after the resumption of oil sanctions on Nov. 5.

In a speech which focused heavily on the Middle East, Trump praised Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their roles in improving regional security and their efforts in assisting those affected by the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Yemen. He also praised the Saudi Arabian leadership for their bold reforms.
On the Syria conflict, he said the US would respond if chemical weapons are used by the Assad regime in Syria.
He emphasized US support for regional stability with the help of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Egypt and Jordan and the establishment of a “strategic alliance” in the Middle East.

Trump used his speech to encourage OPEC nations to contribute “substantially” to their military protection going forward and urged the organization to lower its prices.
Trump opened his address with boasts of US economic and military might and a rejection of “global governance.”

Trump said that the US will honor the right of every nation to pursue its own customs, beliefs and traditions and that he will never tell other nations how to live, work or worship.
But Trump said the US expects other nations to “honor America’s sovereignty in return.”

 

Topics: World UNGA Donald Trump US President Donald Trump Iran Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE

FaceOf: Homam Hashem, CEO of Saudi Arabia's Kafalah Fund

Homam Hashem
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
FaceOf: Homam Hashem, CEO of Saudi Arabia's Kafalah Fund

  • Hashem studied computer information systems, receiving his bachelor’s degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1992
  • He began his career in 1993 as a systems analyst and programmer at the head office of the Banque Saudi Fransi in Riyadh
Homam Hashem is the chief executive officer at the Kafalah Fund, a financing guarantee program for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

On Saudi’s 88th National Day, Hashem elaborated on the importance of the Kafalah Fund and how supporting SMEs contributes to the economic reform of the Kingdom in accordance with Vision 2030. 

He said: “One of the main objectives of Vision 2030 is to increase the contribution of the SME private sector to 35 percent of GDP.” He pointed out that small and medium enterprises play an important role in raising financing opportunities and pave the ways to success.

Hashem studied computer information systems, receiving his bachelor’s degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1992. He also holds a diploma in banking operation management from the Institute of Public Administration.

He began his career in 1993 as a systems analyst and programmer at the head office of the Banque Saudi Fransi in Riyadh. A year later, he joined Samba Financial Group as a credit MIS senior manager for four years before moving on to Al-Rajhi Bank to occupy another senior manager post.

Hashem then spent five years simultaneously working for the Arab National Bank as a cards credit cycle manager, and Visa as a risk adviser. From there, he became Al-Yusr Leasing and Financing’s chief operations officer from 2005 to 2013. 

In 2015, he served as chief operations officer at Tayseer Arabian Co. before returning to Al-Yusr as chief credit and collection director.

He served as a board member at Al-Farasha Financial Services and the engineering solutions company ATMATA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kafalah Fund

