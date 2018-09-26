Bad call: Passenger kicked off IndiGo flight for trying to charge phone in cockpit

MUMBAI: A passenger was kicked off an Indian flight after he tried to access the cockpit to charge his phone, the airline said Wednesday.
The incident took place as an IndiGo flight was preparing to take off from Mumbai for Kolkata on Monday.
“While an IndiGo aircraft being on the ground an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit stating that his mobile needs to be charged,” IndiGo said in a statement.
“Following standard operating procedures, the captain ... initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of security violation,” the airline added.
An airport official told the Press Trust of India news agency that the man, said to be in his mid-thirties, was drunk.
Police questioned and then released him without charge, the official added.
It was the second bizarre incident involving an Indian domestic flight this week after a passenger tried to open an exit door in mid-air, apparently mistaking it for the toilet.
The man was traveling with GoAir from New Delhi to Patna on Saturday when he attempted to open the aircraft’s rear exit, the carrier said.
A co-passenger raised the alarm and the man was apprehended by the crew.
He was handed to the authorities for questioning on arrival and later released.
Indian media reports said he was a first-time flier.
India’s airline sector has seen a six-fold increase in passenger numbers over the past decade as citizens take advantage of better connectivity and cheap flights, with many taking to the skies for the first time.
Nicki Minaj shows off her quad biking skills in the UAE
- Nicki Minaj just hit the sand dunes in Abu Dhabi
- She was just in Milan attending Fashion Week
DUBAI: Pop superstar Nicki Minaj just hit the sand dunes in Abu Dhabi and posted a string of photos on Instagram to show off her skills.
“Ride wit Minaj (sic),” the rapper-singer captioned a snap on the social media site, showing her astride a dune buggy in the desert.
She also posted a video in which she can be seen speeding through the desert with her loose hair streaming in the wind. Earlier in the evening, she posted a video in which she runs along a beach in the UAE at night and talks in a British accent, saying she wants her fans to “see the water.”
Before her trip to the Gulf country, Minaj sat front row at the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week.
She sat alongside Leona Lewis, Rita Ora, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, actor Luke Evans and Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni in an enormous industrial space in the modern CityLife neighborhood where the runway show was held, according to Reuters.
“I’m so proud of you @donatella_versace You’ve never missed a beat. So tiny, but so powerful,” Minaj posted after the runway show.
“Loved the show tonight. Thank you for my gorgeous flowers & for playing like 75 percent of the Queen album at the show,” she added, referencing fourth studio album, which was released in August to mixed reviews.
Minaj also took a front row seat at the Fendi show in Milan, taking a turn for fans on her way in decked out in a Fendi puffer jacket and matching leggings and cropped top.
Other front-row celebs included Ferragni with her rapper husband Fedez, leaving home their much-Instagrammed infant, Leone, but trailing television cameras as they toured backstage.
While the front-row celebrity attire was highly branded Fendi streetwear, the runway collection by Karl Lagerfeld was more elegant and subtle, the Associated Press noted.
The artist is fresh off a bout of controversy involving US rapper Cardi B, who infamously tried to attack Minaj during a scuffle at a party held on the sidelines of New York Fashion Week earlier in September.
Minaj and Cardi B were the center of attention as A-list guests reportedly huddled around their phones to watch footage of the fracas.
A person who witnessed the incident, who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj’s security guards intervened, the Associated Press reported.
Video footage that circulated on social media at the time showed Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back. Cardi B reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj.
Here’s to hoping Minaj has a more enjoyable time in the UAE.