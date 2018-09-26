Lana El-Sahely gets biker chic in Paris

DUBAI: Lebanese fashion blogger Lana El-Sahely showed off her style at Paris Fashion Week, posing for cameras at the coveted Dior show earlier this week.
Dior led Paris fashion week on a sensual dance Monday with a spectacular show woven around a new modern dance piece by choreographer Sharon Eyal to kick off the nine-day extravaganza.
For her part, El-Sahely wore a quirky patchwork skirt paired with a leather biker jacket over a delicate lace top. She finished off the look with a peaked cap and chunky boots.
On the catwalk, icily restrained models brushed past writhing dancers in a performance specially created by the acclaimed Israeli in a fog of mist and falling paper petals.
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri told AFP that using dance was “an act of liberation” to break free from the catwalk corset.
Gucci — which quit Milan for the French capital to show its spring summer collection — later got in on the act by taking over a Paris theater and having singer Jane Birkin, her back turned to most of the audience, sing her 1983 hit “Baby Alone in Babylone.”
With K-pop superstar Kai mobbed outside by fans, Gucci’s designer Alessandro Michele served up an extra large helping of the oddball 1970s kitsch which has made him such a hit with millennials.
Mickey Mouse manbags, wacky Y-fronts, sleeping mask shades, underpants on the outside of slacks and medallions as big as mayoral chains are only a taster of some of the wacky new looks fashion’s jester-in-chief pulled from his wide-brimmed hat.
His playful, luxuriant bad taste could not be further from Chiuri’s earnest elegance.
Chiuri said she wanted to replicate dance’s “naturalness... but also its discipline” in a striking
Meanwhile, Saint Laurent headlined the second day of Paris Fashion Week in an eclectic French twist on American styles that featured models walking on water.
Tuesday’s Spring/Summer collections also showcased emerging talents: from 26-year-old designer Marine Serre to the Tokyo-based house Anrealage, The Associated Press reported.
Stars such as Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Matt Dillon and Salma Hayek huddled together in front of 10 giant white palm trees as the Eiffel Tower sparkled at the stroke of 8 p.m.
Below the trees was a giant expanse of water.
Models in luxury snake boots and sparkling disco heels suddenly appeared and — forgoing the dry catwalk strip — darted sideward to walk straight across the water.
It triggered gasps from spectators, including a tardy Lindsay Lohan.
But behold, the models didn’t sink. Instead, they merely sloshed and splashed.
Designer Anthony Vaccarello was applauded for an impressive biblical-style trompe l’oeil feature for the 15-minute show that created the illusion of a sea despite the water measuring only two centimeters in depth.
One American fashion editor duly commented that designers are “ruining a lot of perfectly good shoes with these water effects this season.”
Michael Kors agrees to buy Versace for €1.83 billion
Michael Kors, whose namesake label is best known for its leather handbags, has made no secret of its ambition to grow its portfolio of high-end brands after buying British stiletto-heel maker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion last year.
Versace, known for its bold and glamorous designs and its Medusa head logo, was one of a clutch of family-owned Italian brands cited as attractive targets at a time when the luxury industry is riding high on strong demand from China.
“We believe that the strength of the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands, and the acquisition of Versace, position us to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth,” John Idol, chairman and CEO of Michael Kors said.
As part of the deal, Michael Kors agreed to buy all of Versace’s outstanding shares for a total enterprise value of €1.83 billion ($2.2 billion), to be funded in cash, debt and shares in Michael Kors Holding Ltd, which will be renamed Capri Holdings Ltd.
US private equity firm Blackstone, which bought 20 percent of Versace back in 2014, will fully exit its investment.
The Versace family, which currently owns 80 percent of the fashion house via a holding company called Givi, will receive €150 million of the purchase price in Capri shares.
“We believe that being part of this group is essential to Versace’s long-term success. My passion has never been stronger,” said Donatella Versace, sister of the company’s late founder, and artistic director and vice president of the Milan-based group.
After the deal, Versace CEO Jonathan Akeroyd will remain at the helm of the company, while Donatella Versace will “continue to lead the company’s creative vision,” Idol added.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth fiscal quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.
Michael Kors said it plans to grow Versace’s global sales to $2 billion globally, boost its retail footprint to 300 stores from around 200 at present and accelerate its e-commerce strategy. It also plans to raise the share of higher-margin accessories and footwear to 60 percent of sales from 35 percent.
Versace does not disclose its financial details, but documents deposited with the Italian chamber of commerce show that last year it posted sales of €668 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and appreciation of €45 million.