You are here

  • Home
  • Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan within four months
﻿

Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan within four months

President Donald Trump talks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at U.N. Headquarters. (AP)
Updated 26 September 2018
Arab News
0

Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan within four months

  • Trump said he wanted to unveil a peace plan in the next two to three months
  • A senior Palestinian official said Trump's policies were destroying hopes of peace
Updated 26 September 2018
Arab News
0

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wanted a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, for the first time since taking office. 
Trump, in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations, also said he wanted to unveil a peace plan in the next two to three months.
"It is a dream of mine to get that done prior to the end of my first term," Trump said.

He has previously been vague on the topic, suggesting that he would support whatever the parties might agree to, including possibly a one-state resolution, which might see the Palestinian territories become part of Israel.
"I like (a) two-state solution," Trump said as he posed for photographs with Netanyahu. "That's what I think works best. That's my feeling. Now you may have a different feeling. I don't think so. But I think two-state solution works best."
The president added that his much anticipated but still unreleased Mideast peace plan could be presented in the next two to four months but was not specific as to timing, according to the Associated Press.

A senior Palestinian official rejected Trump's comments in support of a two-state solution, saying his White House's policies were destroying hopes of peace.
"Their words go against their actions and their action is absolutely clear (and) is destroying the possibility of the two-state solution," Husam Zomlot, head of the recently closed Palestinian mission in Washington, told AFP.
He added that Trump's comments alone were not enough to bring the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.
Trump has been heavily criticized by the Palestinians for a series of moves that they say show distinct bias toward Israel, starting with his recognition last year of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The Palestinians also claim the holy city as the capital of an eventual state. Earlier this year, Trump followed up on the recognition by moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step that was widely protested by Palestinians and others in the Arab world.
His administration has also slashed aid to the Palestinians by hundreds of millions of dollars and ended US support for the UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees.
Trump and his national security team have defended their position, saying that decades of attempts to forge Israeli-Palestinian peace have failed.
He said Wednesday that the embassy move would actually help peace efforts by recognizing the reality that Israel identifies Jerusalem as its capital. But, he added that Israel would have to make concessions to the Palestinians in any negotiations.
"Israel got the first chip and it's a big one," Trump said. "By taking off the table the embassy moving to Jerusalem, that was always the primary ingredient as to why deals couldn't get done. Now that's off the table. Now, that will also mean that Israel will have to do something that is good for the other side."
Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support, his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and said US-Israel relations have never been better than under his administration. On Tuesday, Trump attacked Iran in his annual address to the UN General Assembly, accusing its leaders of corruption and spreading chaos throughout the Middle East and beyond. He also vowed to continue to impose sanctions on Iran.
"Thank you for your strong words yesterday in the General Assembly against the corrupt terrorist regime in Iran," Netanyahu said. "They back up your strong words and strong actions."

Topics: Palestinian Donald Trump Israel Middle East peace process

Related

0
World
Trump tells UN Security Council Iran must never gain a nuclear weapon

UN General Assembly Day 2: Yemeni president thanks Saudi Arabia, Lebanon slams West's double standards

Updated 26 September 2018
0

UN General Assembly Day 2: Yemeni president thanks Saudi Arabia, Lebanon slams West's double standards

Updated 26 September 2018
0
UN, New York: The UN General Assembly General Debate continued into a second day on Wednesday. Highlights included Yemen and Lebanon's addresses.

YEMENI PRESIDENT ABDRABUH MANSOUR HADI
Yemen's president Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi Mansour used his UN General Assembly on Wednesday address to heap praise on Saudi Arabia for its support of his country during the ongoing civil war. 
Speaking on Wednesday, Hadi said: “I want to thank Saudi Arabia — its king, its government and its people — for its continued humanitarian contribution in Yemen. It has taken a leading role in offering relief and the reconstruction of our country.
“The efforts are starting to be felt by Yemenis all over the liberated areas,” he added.
Hadi slammed Iran for its “blatant intervention” in Yemen, accusing it of continually supplying weaponry, missiles and financial support for the Houthi militia.
He said that Saudi Arabian assistance had helped lessen the effects of Yemen’s economic crisis, brought on by disruption brought about by the Iranian-backed Houthis, but called on the support of the international community to stop Iranian interference in Yemen and its financing of terrorism.
Hadi said: “We are not advocates of war. We support peace, harmony and stability in Yemen, but this will not happen by cajoling these gangsters, like some member states do.”

LEBANESE PRESIDENT MICHEL AOUN
Meanwhile, Lebanon's president Michel Aoun used his address to berate the UN Security Council for its "ineffectiveness" due to the misuse of the veto right by some member states, accusing the international community of a double standard when dealing with the Middle East.
"Unfortunately, international political approaches to the Middle East still lack justice and there are double standards in this regard. The Palestinian question is an example of that," he said.
Aoun played up his country's role in mitigating the effect of conflicts around its territory and its efforts to combat terrorism in the region. Aoun also said Lebanon was committed to a "safe return" for the 1.5 million Syrian refugees in the country "without delay."

Latest updates

‘Focused’ Zuhayr Al-Qahtani prepared for biggest fight of his career
0
Jeddah ‘friendly, dynamic,’ says new US envoy
0
Saudi bond index inclusion paves way for $30bn regional windfall
0
Qatar in a state of denial over its 'dangerous' behavior: Saudi FM
0
UN General Assembly Day 2: Yemeni president thanks Saudi Arabia, Lebanon slams West's double standards
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.