Iran has no role in the Arab world other than to get out: Saudi FM

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir on Thursday said his country and its allies are determined to push the "world's chief sponsor of terrorism" out of the Arab world if it does not move out on its own.

"Iran has no role in the Arab world other than to get out," Al-Jubeir said in a forum of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, a think-tank, repeating previous statements by Saudi Arabia and its allies that Iran is trying to dominate the Mideast region.

He said Iran spent the last four decades trying to entrench itself in the Arab world through proxy militias such as the Hezbollah of Lebanon, but Saudi Arabia and its allies "will work on pushing them back and I have no doubt that in the end we will succeed." 

He pointed out that the Iranians "are losing in Yemen, their position is not what it was a few years ago in Iraq, and in Syria over the long run they will lose and in Lebanon Hezbollah will change."

Al-Jubeir's remarks comes a day after US President Donald Trump blasted Iran in his annual address to the UN General Assembly, accusing its leaders of corruption and spreading chaos throughout the Middle East and beyond. 

Iran's economy has been on a downward spiral after Trump got the US out of a 2015 deal in which Western nations would free frozen Iranian assets in exchange for Tehran's freezing its nuclear weapons ambitions. Iran has been accused of exploiting the deal to develop missiles that it uses to threaten its neighbors.

Al-Jubeir said Iran is solely to blame for the morass that its economy is in.  On Wednesday, the Iranian rial hit a record low against the US dollar on the unofficial market and the nation has seen growing protests amid a deterioration in the economic situation. 

He said Iran's model of "sectarianism and terrorism" is doomed to failure. "I hope that Iran can have a government that is responsible so that the Iranian people, who have a great history, can lead normal lives," he said. 


Qatar 'dangerous behavior'

In the same forum, Al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies remain open to a dialogue with Qatar with a view to restoring relations, but Doha needs to change its "dangerous" behavior first.

"We have no hostility towards Qatar, but we vehemently oppose their behavior, which is very dangerous to us and our citizens and security," he said. "The problem with the Qataris is that they are still in denial. We need to move them from denial to introspection so they can fix the problem."

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cut ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing their erstwhile ally of supporting terrorist and extremist groups — a charge Qatar rejects. 

Specifically, the quartet accused the Qatar government and wealthy individuals and groups of sponsoring radicals, inciting people, and becoming a base for the Muslim Brotherhood since the mid-90s.

Kuwait had tried to mediate, and the  Anti-Terror Quartet — or ATQ — as the four-nation group had become known, even slashed its original 13-point demand to only six, which included committing to six principles on combatting extremism and terrorism and negotiate a plan with specific measures to implement them.

Qatar rejected the demands, and opted to fight the sanctions imposed by the quartet by seeking help from Iran and Turkey.

"I hope the Qataris change, and if they don't we are patient people, we will wait for 10, 15, 20, 50 years," Al-Jubeir said during the forum.

"The Qataris use their media platforms to spread hate, send weapons to Al-Qaeda-affiliated militia in Libya. The Qatari Emir was conniving with Qaddafi on how to overthrow Saudi Arabia," he said. 

"People see a young country (Qatar), young leadership, they buy fancy buildings, they have a nice airline, and they think 'wow, these guys are really modern,' but we have to deal with the dark side," he said.
 

Yemen's Houthis losing control

Al-Jubeir also took the occasion to explain the Saudi-led Arab coalition's campaign in Yemen in support of the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi against the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

"There was no way we were going to allow a radical militia allied with Iran and Hezbollah, in possession of ballistic missiles and an air force  to take over a country that is strategically important to the world and that is our neighbor. So we responded to reverse the coup that the Houthis staged," he said.

"The Houthis have every right to be part of the Yemeni political system, but have no right to dominate," he added.

He lamented the lack of world outrage over the atrocities being committed by Houthis, including its use of children as soldiers, and starving villagers by laying siege to their towns in an effort to blame the Coalition, and firing missiles to populated areas in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

"The Houthis have lobbed 197 ballistic missiles at our cities, and they have fired more than 200 ballistic missiles at Yemeni cities, and I don't see any outrage," he said. "They randomly plant mines all over the country and people lose life and limb and nobody says anything and we get blamed for it."

On the other hand, whenever the Coalition is believed to have makes a mistake in its operations, it has its own in-house body that investigates, and if non-combatants have been harmed, the probe body announces the result of the investigation and the Coalition pays compensation according to international humanitarian law. 

While the Houthis are still fighting, he said they are losing and the area under their control is down to 20 percent.

Al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia is hopeful that the Yemen conflict would finally be resolved politically, based on the GCC initiative, the outcome of the Yemeni dialogue and the UN security council resolution 2216.

 

Palestine

On the US decision to halt its contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia has added $50 million to its contribution to agency to reduce the gap from US cutbacks. Riyadh has also tripled its monthly support for the Palestinian Authority and have $150 million for the Islamic trust in Jerusalem.

"If we don't support UNWRA, the misery in the camps goes up, the potential to recruit extremists goes up and violence goes up. I hope that the US finds a way to reverse that decision or find other means to support institutions that provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in the refugee camps," he said.

Founded in 1949, the UNRWA supports more than 5 million registered Palestinian refugees, providing them welfare and education. 

Al-Jubeir further said the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem "was a mistake". 

"We believe it violates the principle of not taking unilateral actions that jeopardize the final status talks." he said.
 

Ties with Iraq

In contrast with Iran and Qatar, Iraq had seen better ties with Saudi Arabia, with Al-Jubeir saying the relationship between the two countries in the last 18 months have "grown by leaps and bounds".   

"We are moving forward robustly in our relationship with Iraq," he said, citing increased Saudi investments in Iraq, the opening up of the Iraq-Saudi the border crossing two decades after it was closed. "We are looking at more ways to improve the relationship with Iraq. We are committed to having the best of ties with Iraq." 

 

Saudi Arabia's economy

On the domestic economy, Al-Jubeir Saudi Arabia is looking at a 2% growth this year and even better next year. "As the structural changes begin to kick in you would expect to see accelerated  growth," he told the forum. 

He pointed to the measures taken to enhance investor confidence, including the upgrading of the Kingdom's commercial laws and legal system to make it more transparent and efficient. 

"We are trying to build a society that's based on innovations, technology, renewable energy because we think that's where our strength is," he said. 

Topics: Qatar Adel Al-Jubeir

Jeddah 'friendly, dynamic,' says new US envoy

Updated 27 September 2018
ABDULAZIZ AL-AQUIL
0

Jeddah ‘friendly, dynamic,’ says new US envoy

  • Consul General Ryan Gliha vows to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia
  • The number of Americans Muslims going on pilgrimage keeps increasing, with more than 20,000 performing Hajj this season, says Gliha
Updated 27 September 2018
ABDULAZIZ AL-AQUIL
0

JEDDAH: The new US consul general in Jeddah, Ryan Gliha, has highlighted the enduring ties between the US and Saudi Arabia, and pledged his commitment to strengthening them. He also saluted the people of Jeddah for being so friendly and welcoming.

“The ties between our countries are strong and are kept strong by the vibrant interaction between our two peoples,” he said. “Security, business, educational and cultural exchange are essential parts of our long-standing relationship.

“The Saudi-US strategic partnership is based on security and economic interest but it has really grown beyond that. It has grown because of the people-to-people contacts ... that friendship is something that reinforces the strategic nature of our relationship. At the heart of that is exchange — both cultural and educational. My colleagues and I, as the consul general, are committed to strengthening those relationships in the years to come.”

Gliha was speaking in his keynote address to a reception at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jeddah, organized by the US Consulate General, to welcome him to his new post. The guests included government officials and diplomats, as well as prominent members of the business community and educators.

A career diplomat with the Senior Foreign Service, Gliha arrived in Jeddah last week. He stressed the strong economic ties between the two countries, and the important role of the business community in Jeddah in attracting American businesses to Saudi Arabia. The US is one of Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade in goods and services reaching $45 billion in the past year.

“The business community here in Jeddah has been at the forefront of building that trade relationship, which is vital to both of our economies,” he added. “I look forward to making a very specific outreach to the business community here, as well as in the western region of Saudi Arabia.”

A speaker of Arabic, French, Uzbek and Farsi, Gliha saluted Saudi Arabia for its ability to handle the millions of pilgrims that arrive from around the world each year. In particular, he noted the increasing numbers of American pilgrims. 

“This year we’ve had a record number of American citizens perform Hajj,” he said. “More than 20,000 came here during Hajj this season and the government should feel very proud of how everything went this year. The Kingdom is an amazing host for Hajj, and has always been an amazing host for American pilgrims.

“These numbers are really just numbers and I don’t like to talk about statistics, because what they really signify are representations of our relationship and it is truly stronger today than it has ever been before.” 

His assignment in Jeddah marks a return to Saudi Arabia for Gliha, who began his diplomatic career in the city at the offices of the US Consulate General in 2002, where he served for two years as head of the visa unit. These days, visas are issued in a more simple and efficient manner, he said.

“We are issuing more than 40,000 visas a year from our consulate here in Jeddah, and we have more than 10,000 Americans that call western parts of Saudi Arabia home, so we are very busy on that front,” he added. Gliha concluded his speech by recalling the pleasant time he spent in Jeddah at the start of his career in diplomatic foreign service, and noting the changes in Saudi Arabia since then.

“It’s been 13 years since I’ve been in Jeddah and it’s amazing to see how much this city has changed,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the rest of western Saudi Arabia and all the progression that has taken place this past decade.

Gliha said the people of Jeddah are “friendly, dynamic and welcoming. I’ve always felt at home here, and while I’m seeing new buildings and construction projects everywhere I go, it’s really the people that brought me back here to Jeddah.”

Before his posting to Jeddah, Gliha served as interim charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar, from November 2017 until August 2018, after serving as deputy chief of mission from 2015 to 2017. He also served as director of the Regional Media Hub, and was the Arabic-language spokesman for the US Department of State’s Bureau of Public Affairs at the US Embassy in London from 2012 to 2015. In the summer of 2014, he also served temporarily as the acting deputy assistant secretary of state for international media in the Bureau of Public Affairs in Washington DC.

His other diplomatic assignments include stints as cultural affairs officer and public affairs officer in Beirut, Lebanon, public affairs officer in Sanaa, Yemen, and special assistant to the undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs in Washington.

Topics: Consul General Ryan Gliha Jeddah Saudi-US Ties

