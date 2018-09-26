Ambassador urges Indian engineers to seize Vision 2030’s opportunities

You are here

Indian Ambassador Ahmad Javed with Abdulatif Al-Harkan, secretary-general of the Saudi Council of Engineers, in Riyadh. (AN photo)
  • 12 percent of engineers working in Saudi Arabia are Indian, says ambassador
RIYADH: India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Javed has called on Indian engineers and other technical professionals “to grab the opportunities coming up within the framework of the Saudi Vision 2030.” 

Speaking as chairman and chief guest at a high-profile meeting of engineers in Riyadh recently, he said he was pleased to learn that 12 percent of all engineers in Saudi Arabia are Indian.

More than 300 engineers attended the event, which was organized by the Indian Engineers Forum (IEF) in Riyadh, a leading nonprofit professional organization that for 20 years has been working to share knowledge and forge connections.

Abdulatif Al-Harkan, the secretary-general of the Saudi Council of Engineers, was guest of honor, and other prominent guests included: Saud Al-Omair, chemicals company SABIC’s global training manager; Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, the general manager of Masah; and Nadeem Tarin, chief of Al Saady Group; along with IEF chairman Amir Khan and office bearers Faisal Ziauddin, Owais Ahmed, Syed Faisal, Farhan Hashmi, Saad Tarin and Saquib Manzar Khan.

In his speech to the engineers, Javed said that “relations between the Kingdom and India have been progressively growing.” To this end, he noted the “huge presence of the Indian contingent at the Janadriyah Festival early this year.” He also congratulated the engineers on the success of the IEF in Saudi Arabia.

On behalf of the Saudi Council of Engineers and its board of directors, Al-Harkan thanked the IEF for inviting him to be guest of honor and congratulated the forum on 20 successful years in the Kingdom. He noted that that “Indian engineers represent the second-largest expatriate engineering community in Saudi Arabia, with their total number exceeding 22,500,” and called on the IEF to boost its cooperation with his council.

The event at the Ritz Carlton Hotel was sponsored by Masah, Al Saady Group and Awan Al Ward Trading Co. A number of engineers from IEF chapters were honored during the event, and senior engineers were also recognized for their continuous and exemplary service to the forum for the past 20 years.

Another highlight was the unveiling of the IEF magazine, called Spectrum, by Javed and its editorial team. The diplomat praised the quality of the magazine, saying its design and content are on a par with international standards. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by a dinner.

JEDDAH: Canada's leadership was "playing into the hands of extremists" when it tried to pressure Saudi Arabia into releasing some people being held for serious crimes, the Kingdom's foreign minister has said.

Speaking during a multi-topic discussion at a forum of the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank in New York on Wednesday, Adel Al-Jubeir said Canada had all the right to criticize Saudi Arabia about human rights or women rights, but it went overboard in "demanding" the "immediate release" of certain detainees.

"What are we a banana republic? Would any country accept this? No, we don’t. If you do this, you play into the hands of the extremists who are opposing our reform process," Al-Jubeir said.

Stung by Canada's insolence, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador to Riyadh early last month, recalled its own ambassador from Ottawa, and froze all new business and investment transactions with the North American nation.

Riyadh has also said it was moving all Saudi scholarship students out of Canada, unless Ottawa apologizes.

In response, Canadian Minister of Global Affairs Chrystia Freeland has insisted that the issue was about human rights.

During the forum on Wednesday, Al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia's stand remained unchanged considering that Canada has not backed down.

"We did not do this, you did. Fix it. You owe us an apology. Apologize, say you made a mistake," he said.

"In Canada we became a political football. Find another ball to play with, not Saudi Arabia." Al-Jubeir added.

He explained that the detainees that the Canadian government had been lobbying for were facing charges of espionage.

He said the Canadian ambassador met the Saudi public prosecutor, who explained to him the charges are not about rights but about national security. 

"These were individuals who were accused of taking money from governments, accused of recruiting people to obtain sensitive information from the government and passing it on to hostile powers, accused of raising money and providing it to people who are hostile to Saudi Arabia outside of Saudi Arabia. Some of them were released, others will go to trial and the evidence will be revealed to the world. The Canadians knew that this was not about rights. And for a Tweet to come out in this manner from our perspective is outrageous," Al-Jubeir explained.

